I don't know about you, but when the full moon is around the corner, I always become deeply introspective. I take note of my surroundings and pay attention to what's currently going on in my life. Because the full moon is the most potent phase of the lunar cycle, I can't help but feel as though I'm inching towards the top of a roller coaster and I'm bracing for the fall. It's moments like these that force you to realize what matters to you most and let go of whatever is holding you back. Keep this in mind when I say these zodiac signs will have the worst full moon in Aquarius 2019, because even if it's a rough experience, it's all going to give you a better understanding of where you are in life.

Taking place on Aug. 15 at 8:29 a.m. ET, this full moon, in particular, will be a roller coaster ride you won't be able to predict. Even though all full moons are marked by unexpected revelations and the sensation that something has to give, this one will take no prisoners. Forming an opposition with both aggressive Mars and flirtatious Venus, you may find yourself captivated by disaster and all the more eager to do something risky. In astrology, oppositions can be thought of as a push and pull of energy, which could potentially create a power struggle. Since this can affect your work and relationships, it's important for you to think twice before making a move during this time.

If you were born with your rising or sun sign in Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces, you may find this full moon especially challenging. Here's why:

Cancer: Emotions Will Be High And You're Deep In Your Shadow

Protect your heart because this full moon takes place in your eighth house of death and rebirth. With so much emotion going into such an intense and passionate astrological house, you may find your desires and instincts are being sharpened. This is because you're on the verge of a deep transformation that's meant to shake you out of one phase and nudge you into another. You're in the process of letting go, but letting go may be the last thing you feel like doing. Instead, trust that you have the power to overcome anything. In fact, you may even be finding strength in your resilience.

Scorpio: You May Be Experiencing Instability At Home

This full moon shines a light on one of the most sensitive aspects of your life, which is the home. All the ways in which you are or aren't being nurtured are being revealed. You're seeing your family dynamics through a clearer lens and there may be unresolved conflicts that deserve your attention. Make sure you take care of yourself during this time and set aside time for ample rest. This could encourage you to find a new living situation, remedy a problem at home, or simply just return to where you feel safest and rejuvenate there.

Pisces: Old Wounds May Reopen So You Can Heal

Your psychic senses are being stimulated, which may fill your intuition with lots of strange information to process. Since this full moon lands in your 12th house of spirituality, it's important for you to set aside some alone time so you can process what your intuition is telling you. This is a beautiful time for healing, but healing is never as bright or cheery as the word lets on. It's often a dark and gritty process that requires you to call attention to your wounds and face them once and for all.