These Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Sex This Year, So Get Ready

The best sex of your life is totally subjective. For some signs, sex is a completely spiritual experience that opens you up to feeling worlds beyond the physical realm. For others, it's a purely physical sensation that allows them to get out of their heads. And for others, still, sex is a pleasurable game, a contest in exchanging forms of mutual satisfaction. The zodiac signs having the best sex this year will be the ones who know what they want and, through experiencing loss, trial, and error, have learned how to express it unapologetically.

The astrological lessons that made this incredible level of physical connection possible might have been hard ones. You might have spent time in partnerships that were inequitable, where you were not nourished in the way you needed to be. You might have learned to be mistrustful of intimacy when others responded to closeness by pushing you further away. Or you might have been the one who created your own relationship hellscape simply by playing out the nightmares and visions that played in your head.

This year, there will be no more of that. Physical openings will be created when you break from old cycles of wounding and devaluing yourself. So even if your sign isn't listed below, trust the stars telling you that now is the time to say exactly what you want.

Aries (March 21 To April 19)

Your sex drive is going to be off the charts for much of 2018, Aries. This year, you will be exploring explosive connections and your most taboo sexual desires. You might be having some of the best sex of your life, but other relationship issues will still raise their heads. If you feel like someone is infringing on your territory, consider reexamining your relationship to what you own. You might find that you have more than you need.

Virgo (August 23 To September 22)

2018 will be all about you seeing yourself more clearly, Virgo, particularly with how it comes to your expressions of intimacy. When you're right in your head, your thoughts can make up a beautiful reality. But when your fears and anxieties seep in, you throw up obstacles to your partnerships. The more time you spend cleansing your interior in the first half of the year, the more space you'll have to express your passion in the second.

Capricorn (December 22 To January 19)

This is your year to start healing around issues of intimacy and intense connection, Capricorn. As an earth sign, you tend to bury your sensitivities deep below the ground, but sex has hurt you in the past. During the last two years, you might have put up walls to keep yourself from getting hurt. With Saturn in your sign, you'll find that those boundaries work in your favor. The commitments you have made to respecting yourself and your pain points will pay off in the end. You'll find yourself with partners who can actually give you what you need. How's that for a novel concept?

Pisces (February 19 To March 20)

You've spent a long time wanting to reach the next level with your partner, Pisces, but not everyone you've been with has wanted the same mind-meld. This year, you'll find yourself having psychic kinships with your intimate partners. The best sex of your life is not for the faint of heart, and you'll scare off a few who aren't willing to commit. Let them go. The person you are supposed to be with is already moving toward you, and the chances of you meeting them this year are very high. Everyone you encounter in the meantime is helping you lay the groundwork for a spiritual connection that will last you into the next lifetime.

