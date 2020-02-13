As the great Audrey Hepburn once said, "Safe sex is always a good idea." Oh wait, no. Maybe she said "Paris." But whatever. Practicing safe sex is always a good idea, which means familiarizing yourself with birth control options, communicating with your partner, getting tested for STDs, and using protection. However, according to SKYN Condoms' 2020 Sex & Intimacy Survey, only 54% of the respondents use condoms every time they have a casual hookup. And if you think that's surprising, then the zodiac signs who have the safest casual sex by using condoms — determined by SKYN and shared exclusively with Elite Daily — may intrigue you even more.

SKYN's survey included 2,000 nationally representative participants aged 18 to 29 and living in the U.S. Responses were then broken down into gender, sexual orientation, employment, political party, education, and several other demographics, including astrological sign. Think you know how likely those born under your sign are to use protection during casual sex? Believe it or not, usually cautious Capricorn is the sign least likely to use condoms during casual hookups, according to the survey, with a whopping 15% of respondents saying they never use them. Here's how likely each sign is to use condoms, ranked from least likely to most likely.

12. Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) Rattanakun Thongbun / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images When it comes to casual hookups, Capricorns are most likely to throw caution to the wind, despite their reputation for practicality. Then again, Caps do love instant gratification. When they want something, they want it now, and they're not going to wait to make a trip to CVS first.

11. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) "Wait, really? Sagittarians are reckless? I didn't know that," said no one, ever. It shouldn't come as a big surprise that free-wheeling Sags aren't likely to take precautions during hookups. They're all about living in the moment, so they never think about the consequences that may come, say, nine months down the road.

10. Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) Aquarians march to the beat of their own drum, which is what makes them one of the most impulsive signs of the zodiac. For them, taking risks is what makes life fun — even if that means engaging in risky sexual behavior. They might want to think twice about this one.

9. Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Geminis may be whip-smart, but those born under this sign also tend to be too adaptable and indecisive for their own good. If a partner suggests unprotected sex, a Gemini may have doubts, but they're likely to allow their impulsivity and easygoing nature override that hesitation.

8. Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) Ratnakorn Piyasirisorost/Moment/Getty Images You may not expect this typically uptight sign to hit the sack without a sock. However, this sign operates on a tight schedule, and once they set their mind to something, there's no stopping them. They may be the most responsible sign of the zodiac, but they also tend to have a one-track mind.

7. Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) When bold and brash Leos are eager to get it on, they're not going to let a forgotten rubber spoil their fun.

6. Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20) Pisceans are romantics, and they're more likely than any sign to get caught up in the moment. These idealists inhabit a fantasy world much of the time, so they can easily justify unprotected sex as the result of unbridled passion, not negligence.

5. Taurus (April 20 — May 20 ) Taureans are the most sensual, tactile sign of the zodiac. While they're the sign most likely to resist condoms, claiming that sex "doesn't feel as good" with them, Taureans are also stubborn AF. If they're determined to use protection, then sex is definitely not happening without it.

4. Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Fuse/Corbis/Getty Images Sensual Scorpio can easily get carried away during a hookup. Scorpios certainly aren't known as the most practical individuals, but they do have a reputation as sex enthusiasts, which may make them more likely to practice safe sex. There's a reason why professional athletes still wear helmets — they know better than anyone the risk involved in the sport.

3. Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) As persistent people-pleasers, you may not expect Libras to put their foot down when it comes to condom use. However, Libras have a deeply ingrained sense of right and wrong, and for them, using condoms is the right thing to do. They may be diplomats, but that won't stop them from playing by the rules.

2. Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Cancers have a reputation as one of the most prudent signs, so for them, rash behavior is a rarity. Yes, they want to feel as close to their partner as possible while ~making love~ but not at the risk of making any bad decisions. Plus, they're always eager to add another protective layer to their signature tough outer shells.

1. Aries (March 21 — April 19) Despite being the most impulsive sign of the zodiac, Aries are also the most direct and stubborn. No glove? No love. End of story.