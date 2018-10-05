Let's take a trip down memory lane. I'm talking about all the way back to May 2018. Summer was just getting started, and all was (mostly) right with the world. In the word's of Milhouse Mussolini Van Houten from The Simpsons, "Everything's coming up Milhouse." That is, until someone released an audio recording of "Laurel versus Yanny" that tore the internet apart. It seemed like everyone was debating which word the recording was actually playing. What better way to commemorate the year's most viral event than to dress up like it for Halloween? These Yanny and Laurel Halloween 2018 costume ideas are genius AF.

According to NPR, the Yanny versus Laurel debate sparked the interest of more than 14 million people. All over a four-second soundbite. The hot topic began circulating on Twitter late on the night of Monday, May 14. By the morning of Tuesday, May 15, it seemed like everyone I knew was hammering away at the Yanny versus Laurel discussion.

The creator of the viral sound clip is an 18-year-old high school student. After posting the recording to Reddit, Roland Szabo told The New York Times that right answer is actually "Yanny." Some people claim to still hear Laurel. Why not keep the debate going by dressing up as the fervid blurb.

I can't guarantee you're going to win a costume contest or anything, but you will be the talk of the party if you show up in one of these outfits. Of course, you're going to need a partner to help you out. Here are the best Laurel versus Yanny Halloween costumes.

2 Tees from Amazon Amazon Laurel T-Shirt, $16.99, Amazon Yanny T-Shirt, $16.99, Amazon If DIY isn't your thing, you can buy your Laurel versus Yanny costume on Amazon. The online retailer sells several different varieties of shirts that don the viral "Laurel versus Yanny" text. If you're team Laurel, check out this shirt from Amazon. It features the meme matchup with static noise separating the two names. If you’ve got a counterpart in all of this, have that person wear this team Yanny shirt from Amazon. Both shirts feature the same design style, so there will be no mistaking who is who.

3 Wear A Bluetooth Speaker Amazon Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $18, Amazon While the New York Times settled the Laurel versus Yanny debate, that doesn’t mean it’s over yet. As a part of your costume, you can sport this portable AmazonBasics Wireless Bluetooth Speaker and play the recording on loop. Attach I know, it may become a bit much after a while but your friends won’t be able to resist telling you what they hear. Keep a tally on a white shirt using a black marker or carry around a notebook to keep tabs. You get to be the judge this team and settle the dispute once and for all.