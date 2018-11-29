The holidays are a fun time for winter style. It's the season of ugly sweaters, Christmas light necklaces, Santa onesies, and — of course — some seriously festive leggings. Let's be real: You're probably rocking leggings and tights the entire winter season anyway, so why not snag some that will get you in the holiday spirit? Here are some women's holiday tights and leggings that I'm seriously crushing on.

You might be dressing up as an elf for your Christmas Eve festivities, or you might be coordinating a matching outfit photoshoot for you and your siblings when you're all home for the holidays. Either way, you'll be in major need of some fun and festive pants to complement your jolly spirit.

I know what you might be thinking: "Why do I need to buy leggings that I may only wear a couple times a year?" Well, a few of the leggings on this list can be worn year-round. But even if they can't, you'll be able to recycle them every year and show up at Christmas parties as the most festive-looking person there.

From gold metallic leggings to ones decorated with cats in Santa hats, you really can't go wrong with any of these fun legging and tight options.

Christmas Lights Leggings $29.95 Tipsy Elves In my opinion, there's nothing more festive than Christmas lights. Get in the holiday mood by rocking these leggings and decorating your tree. The best part? You won't get tangled up in the Christmas lights that are on the pants. The black background color makes them pretty easy to match with any of your staple winter garments, or you can pair them with an ugly sweater for the ultimate festive look. Buy Now

Align Pant Full Length Pocket 28" $98 Lululemon If you're in need of leggings you can actually wear year-round, this bright red pair from Lululemon is perfect for you. Wear these everywhere, from your hot yoga class to your office's holiday party. Buy Now

Striped Belt Print Christmas Leggings - Green $11.11 Rosegal You'll look like Santa's jolliest helper in these fun leggings. They perfectly mimic an elf's uniform, complete with red and white striped "socks." Pair these with some of your comfiest clogs, and help hand out presents to all your younger cousins, nieces, and nephews on Christmas Day. Buy Now

Gold Leggings $19.95 Tipsy Elves You'll shine as bright as the star on top of your tree in these leggings. This amazingly shiny metallic pair will ensure that all eyes are on you at your office holiday party. Pair it with your coziest sweater for a more laid-back look, or go all out with something bright red or green for a fully festive look. Buy Now