There's nothing quite like a refreshing sip to cool you down on a hot summer day. Whether you're out lounging by the pool or taking a dip, hanging out with friends, or embarking on a a long road trip up the coast, you've got to plan ahead to make sure you're staying properly hydrated. For a truly summery sip and some creative hydration, you'll definitely want to try these Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water cans, because there's nothing wrong with slipping a little bit of booze into your hydration session.

Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water, a product of Oskar Blues Brewery, is a sugar free and gluten free line of hard waters that come in five mouthwatering flavors: Classic Lime, Cucumber Peach, Melon Basil, Lemon Agave Hibiscus, and the newest flavor, Black Raspberry. Each flavor contains 5% alcohol by volume and contains no artificial ingredients, only natural flavors. Each of the different types of Boozy Sparkling Water has a unique and distinct flavor profile according to the Wild Basin website. Classic Lime is bright, fresh, and citrusy; Cucumber Peach is balanced and ripe; Melon Basil is aromatic, herbal, and juicy; and Lemon Agave Hibiscus is fruity, floral, and vibrant. Wild Basin's newest flavor, Black Raspberry, is juicy, fruity, and jammy, and a perfect addition to the Wild Basin flavor family.

Wild Basin Black Raspberry Boozy Sparkling Water $10 | Drizly See On Drizly

Oskar Blues Brewery doesn't just have Boozy Sparkling Water and a brand-new summery Wild Basin flavor but, as you would expect from a brewery, it also has actual alcohol. Oskar Blues' new drink, Rosé for Daze, is a crisp and refreshing rosé-style ale that rings in at 6% ABV and is available for sale starting mid-July in six-packs and 12-packs of 12 ounce cans. It'll also be available on tap at Oskar Blues Brewery locations. According to a press release sent to Elite Daily, the Rosé for Days contains "tart," and "bright" flavors with tasting notes of prickly pear, floral hibiscus, light berry, and honey-toned malt. When discussing the flavor in the press release, Tim Matthews, Oskar Blues' Head of Brewery Operations said, "We chose ingredients with big, fresh flavor and combined them at an approachable ABV." Matthews added, "While rosé wines can range in sweetness, we were inspired by the crisp, dry end of the spectrum and focused on tart, floral notes. The result is a summery, balanced thirst-quencher perfect for patio season." Not only is this drink perfect for people who can't choose between beer and rosé, but its also perfect for the gram. The bright pink can with a gold band or the pink floral Rosé for Daze box will go perfectly with any timeline theme.

Courtesy of Oskar Blues Brewery

To find out where you can snag some Rosé for Daze or other Oskar Blues products, head to the Oskar Blues Brewery beer finder online and type in your zip code and preferred radius to see locations near you where you can snag some delicious Oskar Blues sips.

Summer is the perfect time to stock up on and drink up delicious beverages, and Wild Basin Sparkling Water cans and Rosé for Daze are the perfect drinks to add to your arsenal of summer sips.