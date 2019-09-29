Leave it to the internet to come up with the most entertaining content, whether it's hilarious, adorable, or downright shocking. The latest viral trend on the web takes full advantage of Apple's Animoji feature, proving that the recent phenomenon is definitely here to say. If you're looking to entertain yourself with the cutest craze on the internet right now, check out these videos of young kids using Animoji.

The viral Animoji chain all started when Twitter user @SooTrippyy shared a video of her 2-year-old niece using Apple's Animoji feature. She captioned the Animoji video, which features an adorable red octopus, "This video of my 2 year old niece is the cutest thing you'll hear." The post completely blew up and went viral, prompting others to share their own Animoji videos of kids talking and singing as various animals, dinosaurs, and even aliens. The result: some of the cutest videos you will ever see.

After an original launch in 2017 when it was introduced on the iPhone X, Animoji has become a popular feature that has provided countless hours of fun and humor to the lives of Apple users. As the popularity of the feature rose, updates have come to the library of characters available. The iOS 12.2. update added new characters for the giraffe, shark, boar, and owl. Most recently, Animoji features were expanded with Apple's iOS 13 update on Sept. 19, along with other cool updates like Dark Mode, QuickPath typing, a new Carplay dashboard, and Memojis.

Apple's Animoji are a fun way to take your popular emoji character use up a knotch, since Animoji's are both customizable and animated. Using Apple's Face ID facial-recognition system, Animoji mirrors your facial expressions to create 3D emojis. If you want to get in on the action, you'll have to start by heading over to the Messages app, where you can create and share Animoji. You can also surprise a friend during your FaceTime call by pulling up an Animoji, as well as share a photo or video with Animoji using Camera Effects. But you should note that Animoji are only available on iPhones running iOS 12 and above, and you'll need an Apple device with Face ID as well. This means that any iPhone X or newer model is compatible, so you'll need to upgrade if you want to try Animoji for yourself but don't have an iPhone X or the latest iPhone 11.

To brighten your day, check out these adorable videos of little ones using Animoji.

Twitter user @Bananamhanna shared a magical unicorn Animoji. Proving the feature is one of the best way to capture family moments, she captioned: "Here is my niece."

User @anjela is keeping the buzz about Area 51 alive with a supernatural Animoji, captioned "Area 51 is for the children."

The classic pooch emoji gets an adorable upgrade with the Animoji effect in a video shared by user @always_breanne. She wrote, "Seriously. The cutest."

It's simply a case of sibling love with user @um_itsallen's post featuring the pig Animoji: "My little brother too lmao."

Dinosaurs are back and here to stay, as showcased in @_damnkimm's prehistoric Animoji.

This ghost is so cute it'll give you the spooks.

No matter what age you are, Animoji is a fun way to let loose and play around with the cutest characters. And even if you don't have the feature, you can still watch all the cute videos in this Twitter thread to brighten your day.