Chrissy Teigen is known to be the life of the party, and it appears her daughter, Luna, has inherited her big personality. Luna always steals the show when she accompanies Teigen and John Legend to events, but now it's more clear than ever that Luna's charm is just as captivating at home. I dare you to not crack up watching these videos of Luna crashing Chrissy Teigen's girls' night.

Luna and Teigen spent Tuesday, Feb. 18, taking adorable Instagram Stories together and strolling around New York City, but when nighttime hit, Luna was ready to party. While Teigen and two of her friends lounged around with glasses of wine in front of them, Luna stood front-and-center in the room, demanding the attention be on her, and I simply don't blame her.

Decked out in a princess nightgown paired with a gold necklace, Luna handed out fake awards to the women, and even gave a water facial to one of Teigen's pals. Luna's party performance was so funny that Teigen even accidentally spilled an entire bottle of water while laughing at the tot.

The best part, though, had to have been when Luna hilariously declared to her mom and friends: "Drink your wine and cheers." Watch the videos below and prepare to wish Luna was your BFF.

It's obvious Teigen and Legend have a true comedian on their hands. While Luna loves the spotlight when it comes to family and close friends, Teigen's been open about how the little one is not a fan of the paparazzi.

“In New York they don’t really hide and they apologize when she freaks and stop photographing,” Teigen tweeted during a Q & A in December 2019. “Here in LA, they’ve learned to hide more and you don’t know you’re being photographed. I’d rather know.”

Luna is clearly a girls' night pro, and I can't wait to watch her and Teigen bond via IG for years to come.