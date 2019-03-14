True Thompson may only be 11 months old, but she is apparently already ready for her closeup! The sweet baby girl just got snapped by photogs for her mama's Good American clothing line and TBH, the adorable child is total model status in not one, but two amazing looks. Try not to be jealous, OK? One featured an all-white sleeveless dress and a big, floral headband, while the other outfit was made up of a long-sleeve pink dress and matching head bow. I mean, can you even? You really have to see the videos of Khloe Kardashian and True's first photoshoot together in an official capacity if you haven't already, because trust me when I tell you they will legit melt your heart.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on March 13 to share a couple of clips of herself and True on the set — and by "set," I mean what looks like Khloé's immaculate kitchen. The reality star rocked a pink tank top and matching glossy lips while she carried her decked-out daughter on her hip and looked at the camera and asked: "Who is at their first photoshoot with momma?"

Then she answered the question herself by cheering: "Good American! Baby True! Good American! Baby True!"

In another video, captioned "She's a star," Khloé rocked a seriously abbreviated white crop top as she carried True in her arms and stood in front of her open — and meticulously organized — refrigerator door:

In the third clip, True seemed both mesmerized by the camera flashes, and alternately obsessed with whatever Khloé has stashed in that fridge.

Meanwhile, according to a recent Us Weekly’s report, Khloé is reportedly upset with True's father Tristan Thompson at the moment, because he's reportedly not seeing enough of his daughter due to the fact that it's basketball season and he's got a super busy schedule playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson’s teams for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

"Khloé is getting extremely upset with Tristan because he isn’t really making any effort to be involved in their daughter True’s life," a source told Us Weekly. "Khloé understands he is on the road because of basketball and lives in Cleveland, but she just feels that Tristan has moved on. Tristan’s attitude seems to be, 'I will see True when I see her.'"

Meanwhile, according to a March 7 report from Entertainment Tonight, Khloé and Tristan don’t have a formal custody agreement in place yet.

"Khloe has True for the majority of the time," a source explained. "Khloe’s able to bring True or be with her at work, where Tristan can’t. Also, True spends a lot of time with her big family and all the cousins are in L.A. so it makes the most sense for her to stay with Khloe." Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's teams previously for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

I really hope that once basketball season is over Mom and Dad can sit down and figure out a co-parenting plan that's best for little True. She — and Khloé, for that matter — both deserve to be treated like the queens that they are!