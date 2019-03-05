If any of you are still out there wondering whether or not the hip-hop power couple is actually back together, these videos of Cardi B and Offset on vacation in Mexico are here to put any shreds of doubt to rest. The two are currently on vacation in Cabo and, luckily for us, they're sharing every steamy detail of their vacation with their fans. No, seriously. No detail is spared.

While the rest of us are bundling up and trudging through snow storms to make it to our nine-to-five jobs on time, Cardi B and Offset have decided to escape the horrific winter weather by embarking on a lavish vacation to Cabo. And when I say lavish, I mean lavish. According to her Instagram Story, the two are spending their time in giant mansions with infinity pools and delicious breakfast buffets. And when they're not on land, they're getting frisky on swagged-out yachts that are also complete with fantastic buffets. I'm talking fresh lobster, people!

Needless to say, the two are living the good life. And what does one do while living the good love with the one they love? Make sweet, sweet love to each other, duh! And don't worry, Cardi and Offset are wasting no time in the making love department.

They're all over each other and they're sharing every deliciously raunchy moment with their fans.

First, let's start things off by taking in this chic but still so sexy pic that Offset probs took of his bae chilling on their vacation yacht. (TBH, their yacht probs also has a huge staff so it's safe to say Offset didn't necessarily take the pic. But we can hope.)

Next, allow me to turn your attention to this video of Offset giving a little oral attention to his wife.

And then, finally, there is my all-time favorite in this incredibly wonderful series of vacation movies. The video of Cardi singing along to her own song while she twerks on top of Offset.

The married couple got back together over a month ago after they initially split in December due to persistent rumors stating that Offset was reportedly unfaithful.

While the two seem hot and heavy now, Cardi told People back in February that they're taking things slow this time around.

“I hang out with him, I talk to him every day and we do our thing,” Cardi told People of Offset on Feb. 1, 2019. “It’s just like — to make things perfect … it takes time. You know, f**king and hanging out doesn’t mean that you guys are on like a perfect note, it takes time. It takes time. And it’s a marriage and there’s a child involved [Kulture] and family involved.”

Offset also opened up about their reconciliation while on radio show, The Breakfast Club, last week. “You gotta go through steps and different things so that we can grow,” he said of the getting back together process. “Not on the TV though, real behind the scenes, getting to know each other, getting to know who you’re with and appreciate them all the way around. Because that one mistake made me appreciate her.”

Watch his full interview here:

Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM on YouTube

Seems like the two have gone through the steps and are now really able to enjoy their time together. Congrats!