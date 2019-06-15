In case you haven't been keeping up with K-Pop news, BTS is absolutely on fire right now. The boys released a new album, Map of the Soul: Persona, back in April, then went on a massive world tour. They sold out several shows, including a show at Wembley Stadium in London, England, and just performed at their fifth Muster in their home country of South Korea. There were so many stand-out moments from BTS' Muster, but something that stuck out to people was all the rapping, especially from group members who don't usually rap. These videos of BTS rapping "DDAENG" at their fifth Muster show the boys switching up their usual vocals, and ARMYs are stanning the change so hard. Makes me wonder if there anything RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook can't do?

In case you're unfamiliar with BTS' Musters, allow me to explain. Musters are basically formal gatherings of BTS ARMYs where some fans have a chance meet the members of the world-famous K-pop group and enjoy a setlist and performance specifically curated for that show and group of fans. BTS' most recent Muster was centered around the theme "Magic Shop," which is a song of the group's 2018 album, Love Yourself: Tear and the first day took place on June 15.

One of the main highlights from the first day of the fifth Muster was the group's performance of their 2018 song "DDAENG," during which the BTS boys switched things up a bit and rapped each other's parts. According to Twitter user @infiressbts, Jimin and Jin rapped J-Hope's part, V rapped Suga's part, and Jungkook rapped RM's part, showing just how well all the boys knew the song. Even though, officially, only RM, Suga, and J-Hope are the group rappers, everyone did such a great job.

But don't take my word for it, check out some of these videos of the boys killing it.

Here's a video of Suga proudly looking at V for doing such a great job with his verse:

And here's Jungkook looking incredibly hot while throwing down some fire lyrics with RM:

And here are all the boys on stage, dancing, rapping, and killing it in general:

Needless to say, the fan reaction to all this rapping was very positing, and ARMYs are so proud of the boys for switching things up and still delivering such a cool performance. One Twitter user, @SOFTBOY_YOONGI, highlighted Jungkook and RM's verse, noting that Jungkook rapping with RM is a pretty big deal because of how much Jungkook looks up to RM. Another Twitter user, @Randomsplashes, said "I'M SO PROUD" about Jimin rapping J-Hope's verse and the rest of the band members hyping him and each other up.

In case you missed the first day of part one of BTS' fifth Muster in Busan, South Korea at the Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium, worry not, because you can look out for all the June 16 goodness on day two. Plus, the K-Pop group plans to have a second weekend of Muster. On June 22 and 23, BTS will hold the second part of their Muster at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul, South Korea, giving you another chance to attend or, if you don't live in Korea, tune in via livestream. Now, please excuse me while I go watch these videos of the BTS boys rapping a hundred times over.