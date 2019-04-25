BTS really knows how to give fans everything they need. If you're a part of the BTS ARMY, you probably already know all about fancams. If you are new to the fandom and just now starting to learn about BTS, fancams are basically supplemental videos of K-Pop performances that focus on each of the individual members. They started out as literal videos recorded by fans, but music shows like M Countdown began making their own official ones, too. K-Pop groups are famous for having more than five members (seven seems to be the sweet spot), so fancams help fans focus on each member. And the videos of BTS' "Boy With Luv" fancams from M Countdown are giving the ARMY life right now.

With millions of views on each fancam video, it's clear that this content is popular among fans of the genre. BTS' Jimin actually has the most-watched fancam in K-Pop history with his epic May 2018 performance of "Fake Love" on M Countdown, and the other BTS boys are pretty close behind in views as well.

Speaking of M Countdown, BTS stopped by the popular South Korean music show to perform "Boy With Luv" on April 25, and the videos from their M Countdown performance are amazing (before you even think about watching the fancams). Then you actually watch the fancams and realize just how talented each performer is individually.

The group slayed like they always do, but fans are loving the individual shots of the BTS boys. Let's also take a second to point out the fact that Map Of The Soul: Persona and "Boy With Luv" have only been out for about two weeks, and the M Countdown crowd is already singing along with the lyrics word for word. This fandom is #dedicated.

If you're a BTS superfan looking for the M Countdown fancam videos, you can check them out below.

Jimin, K-Pop's most-watched fancam subject, slayed his performance.

V is just everything.

Suga is just so damn sweet.

Don't even get me started with my bae, RM.

J-Hope is precious. Protect him at all costs.

Jin, are you kidding me with that flower?!

Last, but definitely not least, Jungkook.

Fans are feeling the ~luv~ for these "Boy With Luv" fancams.

As someone who had no clue that these fancams even existed until now, it's fascinating to look through all of these videos. They really provide fans with a great means of studying each performers' individual style, which, if you're joining a new fandom, is important to do if you're trying to get a full understanding of the group.

BTS has had a busy week. With an appearance at the Fact Music Awards earlier this week and this performance at M Countdown, the boys are really doing the most to promote their new music to the world and just show up for their fans. They'll be kicking off their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour in May with sold-out performances in various stadiums in the U.S. and across the world. And for those who won't be able to see them live, you know fans will pull through with some HD fancams!