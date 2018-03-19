These Vernal Equinox Rituals Will Help You Manifest All Your Dreams Into Reality

Have you had just about enough of wintertime? I don't know about you, but I sure have. It's easy to get excited for the coldest season of them all around October and November, while we're fully in the midst of the holidays. After they're over, the following months tend to feel bleak and dreary. Any amount of sunshine and green is welcomed with open arms and springtime couldn't possibly arrive any faster. Luckily, on Mar. 20, the vernal equinox officially moves us into the next phase in the seasonal cycle — one made of rebirth and renewal. It's the ideal time to say goodbye to unhealthy aspects of your life and embrace a whole new you. These vernal equinox rituals are guaranteed to help you prosper like a field of springtime flowers.

It's during the vernal equinox that our world is flushed of all the dead weight it's been carrying during winter. We are given a clean slate, upon which we can forgive ourselves for our past mistakes and remain open to the possibilities of the future. It's the best time to commit to resolutions that help you grow into a better person, to clear yourself of any spiritual tension, to take a moment to listen to the deepest whispers of your heart. If you aren't happy with the way you've been treating yourself, the vernal equinox is a chance to rearrange your priorities. These simple rituals will help you do just that.

Remember to purify your space before you begin your ritual, to sage your altar and allow the smoke to escape through a window.

To Let Go Of The Past

Are you letting things that no longer matter bring you down? Do you wish you could finally forgive and forget? Are you ready to move on to bigger and better things? This ritual will heal your heart, no matter how heavy it's been. You'll need:

1 sheet of paper and a pen

A fireplace or fire pit

Eucalyptus, pine, or cedar bark (optional)

Light your fire place or fire pit. Take a moment to take a few deep breaths and center your energy. Allow yourself to become present in the moment, to clear your head of all thoughts and feelings. Then, take your pen and begin writing a letter to whatever you would like to let go of or move on from. This can be your ex, an addiction, a bad habit, or anything you'd like to say goodbye to, once and for all. Write a letter explaining how this has been holding you back from reaching happiness and how you are ready to leave this part of your life behind. Whenever you're finished, cast the letter into the fire along with the tree bark. Watch the flames lick the paper as it slowly burns. As the smoke escapes into the air, so does your past. You are now free.

To Strengthen Your Self-Esteem

Do you want to love yourself fiercely? Do you want to trust in your strength and feel good about yourself? Are you ready for confidence to shine through your eyes? This ritual will help you fall madly in love with yourself. You'll need:

1 pink candle

1 rose quartz stone

1 piece of paper and pen

1 mirror

Light the candle. After taking a few moments to breathe deeply and become present in the moment, take your pen and begin writing a love letter to yourself. Write down every amazing thing about yourself that you can think of, be it your compassion, your artistry, or your ability to make people laugh. Take your time. Write down as much as you possibly can.

Whenever you're finished, hold onto your rose quartz and begin reading the letter out loud to yourself while looking in the mirror. Do not rush through it; read it slowly and carefully, taking time to envision everything as you say it out loud.

Keep your letter somewhere safe, where you can read it again whenever you need to. The rose quartz has been powered by your self-love; bring it with you always or meditate with it whenever you need a pick me up. Allow the candle to burn all the way through, trusting that the universe will reflect everything you put into it.

To Go After Your Goals

Are you ready to go after your dreams with everything you've got? Are you tired of procrastinating? Tired of waiting for the perfect moment? Do you want to feel energized and motivated to reach your fullest potential? This ritual will help you accomplish anything you want. You'll need:

1 yellow candle

Citrus essential oil, incense, or fruit peels

1 piece of paper and a pen

1 envelope

Light your candle. Then, you have the option of either adding the essential oil to a diffuser, lighting the incense, or peeling a citrus fruit open; anything to refresh the air with the scent of citrus.

Take a few moments to breathe deeply and let the smell energize you from inside-out. Whenever you feel ready, take your pen and write down everything you'd like to accomplish in the next year, by the vernal equinox in 2019. These can be simple resolutions or major ones; whatever you feel most comfortable with. When you're finished, fold the paper and seal it in the envelope. Write "A promise to myself" on its surface.

While holding the envelope, repeat:

I have made a promise to myself,

a promise I intend to keep.

I will work hard every day,

and all the benefits, I shall reap.

Keep your envelope in a safe place so that you can open it a year from now and see how far you've come. Allow the candle to burn all the way through, trusting in the messages you've just sent your future self.