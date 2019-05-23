When a much-loved classic fashion piece gets an upgrade that almost makes it even cooler than the original, it's a very impressive thing. Case in point: Vans' stacked platform sneakers, which are elevated reimaginings of two of the iconic skate wear brand's most popular styles. They're punchy, unexpected, and slightly punky to boot — trust me when I say they'll add a kick of personality to any look you sport this summer.

I could wax poetic about my love for Vans all day. I've worn out more Old Skools than I can count and rock them with everything from floral chiffon dresses to wide leg jeans. They're my go-to, everyday shoes, so whenever a new style of Vans is released that brings something entirely new and exciting to the table I naturally get excited. This week's something new and exciting comes in the form of platformed Sk8-Hi and Era silhouettes. Two of Vans' fan-favorite styles, they've been taken to new heights via a stacked sole and imaginative new color palettes. They're edgy, slightly '90s, and totally worth drooling over — check out the specifics of each style below and go ahead and add one of them to your summer shopping list.

The Sk8-Hi Stacked arrives in two new palettes, each of which boasts a newly treaded and chunky sole. The Fairy Wren/ Sea Green color way lives up to its name, boasting a mystical appeal; the upper is split between classic black and violet hues, with Vans' signature side stripe taking on a turquoise color. Exposed white stitching and white laces add a dose of freshness. The sole, though, is what's really whimsical. The white toe portion is flecked with silver confetti, while a semi-translucent teal overlay wraps around the back of the style. A bubblegum accent on the heel makes the shoe really pop.

The Sk8-Hi Stacked also comes in a Black/ Checkerboard color way, which is a nod to Vans' traditional aesthetic. It too boasts a chunky treaded sole, but it's wrapped with a semi-translucent cream overlay. A black and white checkerboard design adds a pop of print to the heel.

The Era Stacked arrives in similar color ways— the same glittery toe and teal overlay adorn the sole of the Fairy Wren/ Sea Green style, with the main difference being that the style doesn't feature a teal side stripe. These are my dream festival shoes thanks to their shimmer and vibrance — I'll be snagging a pair of them stat.

Rather than a black upper, the more subtly hued Era Stacked boasts a crisp white upper, which matched the style's laces and hardware. It's a cool, modern take on the classic white sneaker and would pair excellently with whatever aesthetic you're channeling this season.

Both styles are available to shop at vans.com. The Sk8-Hi Stacked styles retail for $80, while the Era Stacked styles retail for $70. There's no better high than buying a new pair of shoes, especially when they're as rad as these.