Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, but you still have enough time to DIY something special for your partner. Putting extra thought into creating a homemade present is so meaningful and will really show your SO just how much you care. Get started by watching these cute and creative Valentine's Day DIY TikToks for last-minute gift ideas to make for bae, and then get crafting.

Each TikToker below crafts something very different for Valentine's Day, which means you are bound to find something special that makes you think of your sweetheart. For example, one crafter shows how to personalize a pack of pastel postcards that your partner can use to send messages to their long-distance pals. Another V-Day craft is a serious upgrade for your SO's favorite iced coffee. You can bring a touch of love to your Valentine's Day brunch or an afternoon treat by adding heart-shaped ice cubes to your partner's beverage.

Of course, if you search hashtags like #valentinesdaydiy on TikTok, then you're bound to find so much inspiration. But, to kick off your crafting journey, check out the below DIY crafts on TikTok that will be fun to make and even more fun to give to your SO on Valentine's Day.

1. Dress Up A Pack Of Pantone Postcards TikTok TikToker @aaaylise shows how to make a super sweet Valentine's Day DIY project by personalizing a pack of Pantone postcards ($17, Amazon). On the "candy pink" card, this TikToker draws heart-shaped balloons that have a three-dimensional look.

2. Fill A Personalized Mason Jar With Goodies If you want to give your SO a bunch of their favorite candy and other small goodies on Valentine's Day, personalize a mason jar with both of your initials. This TikTok video by @sierralmiller will give you the necessary steps, including cutting out your heart-shaped design and painting it on a mason jar with a special etching process. The final result is so adorable.

3. Create A Surprise Box With Rolled Cash Inside You may not want to get your partner a gift card to one of their favorite stores or restaurants for V-Day. Instead, craft a surprise box with money creatively rolled inside, so you can treat your SO to takeout or their favorite bottle of wine. This Valentine's Day TikTok by @rubylbc1 will coach you on how to do just that by taping money (or special coupons, if that's more your thing) together and adding a tab.

4. Make Your Partner A Drink With Heart-Shaped Ice Cubes If you're starting Valentine's Day with breakfast in bed, then you need to check out this Valentine's Day DIY TikTok video by @jacimariesmith that features a mini heart ice cube tray ($8, Walmart). The tray makes tiny heart-shaped cubes that you can drop in your partner's iced coffee or orange juice. Although they'll melt away, your SO is sure to be surprised and excited about the cute drink with their breakfast.

5. Craft A Faux Heart-Shaped Piñata And Put Photos Inside TikTok With just a heart-shaped box and a roll of pink streamers, you can make your SO a personal faux piñata for Valentine's Day. To do so, follow along with this TikTok video by @sarahliw. This TikToker takes you through cutting the strips and covering the box. Once you're done with the craft, you can fill the piñata with your partner's favorite photos or candy.