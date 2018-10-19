When you're starting to plan your bestie's bachelorette party, a few places likely come to mind: Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Nashville. They are certainly hotspot destinations for bridal parties to celebrate the bride-to-be. But if you're looking for a spot that's a little off the beaten path, here are some unique bachelorette party destinations that'll ensure the whole squad has a fantastic, memorable time.

Don't get me wrong: A Vegas bachelorette party complete with table service, a concert, and a few rounds of blackjack sounds like a stellar time, and you and your girlfriends will definitely have a blast if that's the route you choose to go. But if your bride-to-be wants something a little more on the low-key side, you might want to expand your options.

There are plenty of cities around the U.S. that offer beautiful scenery, buzzing nightlife, trendy hotels, yummy food, and all the Instagrammable spots the bride-to-be could ever desire. So whether the bride and her girl squad are feeling adventurous and want to do something outdoorsy, or if you all want to set up shop in a beach chair next to crystal clear oceans, keep these cities in mind for an epic bachelorette party.

1 Portland, Oregon Dylan M. Howell Photography / Stocksy There's no shortage of things to do in Portland. From spectacular food, to live music, to an active nightlife, the bride crew will stay busy and enjoy some much-needed girl time. Be one of the first groups to stay at the highly-anticipated The Hoxton, which is opening later this year. For a killer meal, you seriously need to visit Coquine, which features a seasonal menu and is headed by James Beard Award-nominated chef Katy Millard. And of course, no trip to Portland would be complete without a visit to Voodoo Doughnut.

2 Boston, Massachusetts Raymond Forbes LLC / Stocksy Fall, spring, and summer are downright beautiful in Boston — and perfect bachelorette party weather. You can stay at the Kimpton Nine Zero, which is centrally located next to the Boston Common. They even offer free community bikes, if you're up for a ride, and a free yoga mat so you don't have to ditch your practice while you're traveling. If your girlfriends are sports fans, you should hit up a Red Sox game at Fenway Park, and you can take stunning group photos in the Boston Public Garden. Spend your evenings having dinner in the North End (don't forget to grab some cannolis at Mike's Pastry afterward), and bar hopping on Union Street.

3 Watch Hill, Rhode Island oceanhouseri on Instagram Watch Hill is an underrated spot in Rhode Island. The secluded town features miles of beautiful New England beaches where the bridal party can take a relaxing retreat. If you're looking for a good spot to stay, Ocean House's Cottage Collection is great for large groups. The hotel even has a partnership with Mercedes-Benz, so you can drive in style around the town.

4 St. Petersburg/Clearwater Beach, Florida Brian Powell / Stocksy According to TampaBay.com, Clearwater was named Trip Advisor's "best beach in the U.S." of 2018. Needless to say, it's a pretty obvious choice for brides looking to get their glow on by the sea. Located close to Tampa, bridal parties can experience the perfect balance of city life and beach town living. Explore St. Petersburg and visit museums or see some live local theater, or go out partying in Tampa's historic Ybor City district. For a truly luxurious stay, book a room at the Don CeSar, which is known for its Instagrammably bright pink walls and white balconies.

5 Denver, Colorado Kyle Meck / Stocksy For adventurous bridal parties, head to Denver, Colorado for an incredible bachelorette party. Though you can choose to take on whitewater rafting or skiing (depending on the season), you can also do some milder outdoorsy activities. Sweetlife Adventures offers customized activities, from horseback riding to paddle boarding. For a quintessential bachelorette experience, Pedal Hopper offers boozy bike tours, and you can end your night at Voicebox Karaoke. For an unforgettable stay, check out The Crawford, which resides inside Denver's Union Station.

7 San Francisco, California GIC / Stocksy San Fran is perfect for brides looking for a fun bachelorette party destination. The city has a thriving culture to explore — from their historic neighborhoods like The Castro, to perfectly Instagrammable spots like the Painted Ladies and, of course, the Golden Gate Bridge. You can head to Violet's for some amazing seafood, or book a stay at The Orchard Hotel, an eco-friendly (and incredibly picturesque) hotel that couldn't be in a more perfect location.