It's all about that California love. Many say the west coast is "the best coast," and in my opinion, the Golden State certainly proves this to be true. While Los Angeles tends to be in the spotlight, the great state of California has so much to offer. It's one of those places that makes you feel at home after just a couple of days of being there. Planning a trip to California may seem overwhelming in the beginning. After all, where do you even start? If you're wondering how you can get off the beaten path in Cali, I can definitely help you out. These under-the-radar spots in California will steal your heart.

Let's just start with the weather. California is known to have incredible weather year-round. It's one of those places where you can always enjoy the great outdoors. When it comes to nature, California can't be beat. There are so many national parks that show off the diverse landscapes, and it would be impossible to visit every single beach town in this beautiful state during your stay. You could spend weeks road tripping across California, and you'd never run out of things to do. There's something for everybody, whether you enjoy surfing, shopping, hiking, clubbing, or eating. California will always have you coming back for more.

1 Capitola Bryan MacKenzie on YouTube Capitola is the colorful seaside town of your dreams. This charming town is full of cozy coffee shops and small boutiques. Be sure to bring your camera to capture some Insta-worthy shots of the rainbow-colored row of homes along the sandy shore.

2 Catalina Island Cathy on YouTube Catalina island is a California gem that will make you feel like you're on the Amalfi Coast. You can visit the island by ferry and you can explore the small island by foot. Get a bird's eye view of the island by doing a zip line tour or go snorkeling for a look under the sea.

3 Fort Bragg Visit Fort Bragg, California on YouTube California is full of beautiful coastal towns, and Fort Bragg is no exception. It's the perfect destination to admire the California redwoods and go whale watching. If you're looking for a unique beach, then you can't miss Glass Beach. This beach is full of colorful pebbles of glass that will leave you in awe.

4 Big Bear Lake Visit Big Bear on YouTube Head to Big Bear Lake to explore the great outdoors in Southern California. Big Bear is a mountain ski resort in the winter, but things really heat up in the summer. Once the snow melts, you can spend time hiking, biking, fishing, golfing, horseback riding, sailing, kayaking, and jet skiing. Visit Big Bear for an unforgettable summer weekend with your favorite people.

5 Painted Canyon California Through My Lens on YouTube Visiting Painted Canyon will be an otherworldly experience you won't likely forget. Be sure to bring a great pair of hiking boots, water, and a camera for adventuring through the slot canyons. You'll need to use ladders to climb through some canyons, so this trek is perfect for the adventurous soul.

6 Pfeiffer Beach Stephen on YouTube Pfieffer Beach is located in the breathtaking area of Big Sur, California. This beach would be a perfect stop on a Califonia road trip along the coast. You'll get the chance to witness incredible rock formations that will take your breath away.

7 Gilroy Gardens JustinScarred on YouTube Gilroy Gardens isn't your standard amusement park. This family-friendly theme park has an agricultural and environmental focus. You'll get a taste the thrill on the garden themed rides like the "Artichoke Dip," "Banana Split," and the "Garlic Twirl."

8 The Seven Teacups Matt Skuta on YouTube Seven Teacups is a geological wonder located in the Sequoia National Forest. Enjoy the views at this canyon system, and take a dip in the natural falls to cool off this summer.