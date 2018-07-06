It’s no secret that our generation is trading in material things for experiences. We want to live life to the fullest without anything holding us back. This is why we've seen a huge uptake in the #vanlife movement over the past couple of years through travel bloggers and on social media. Whether your van life journey is for the next year, or just a week’s vacation with your best friends, there are plenty of ways to do it that are effective, efficient, and so chic. I'm here to show you how to do a van road trip in style.

These tips can be the difference between loving or hating your abode on wheels. From bathrooms and showers, to sleeping arrangements and parking, there are plenty of ways to make the most out of your road trip. Whether you are driving along the Gold Coast in Australia, discovering national parks in California, or are embarking on a cross-country trip in the U.S., stick to these helpful hints to feel like a true adventurer. I know I always need outdoorsy tips when relying so much on the environment around me. This is a surefire way to absolutely crush the on-the-road vibes from your van.

1 Use An Old School Map VisualSpectrum/Stocksy While it’s useful to check the main construction/detours that might be happening on your route, a majority of the time, you will get little to no cell reception in the middle of the mountains or at most national parks. This is why it’s totally awesome and helpful to have a real, old school map on hand to check your way when your handy dandy phone dies or has no signal. It also looks so chic in photos. (Not to mention, you can write on it and even scribbling notes as a reminder for the next time you’re in the area.)

2 Rent A Well-Appointed Abode Adrian Cotiga/Stocksy There are so many options when it comes to the van of your dreams. You can now rent some vans that are arguably nicer than some NYC apartments, in my opinion. Complete with ambient lighting, a stocked mini kitchen, and tons of space to spread out, it’s no wonder this is the new way to live and vacation. Thinking about having it for a longer-term? Make your van your own and join 79 percent of other #vanlife enthusiasts who create custom detailing and interiors that suit them.

3 Find A Well-Equipped Campsite Lexia Frank/Stocksy One of the most important elements in a #vanlife road trip lies in the campgrounds where you park. Ensuring there are showers, bathrooms, and running water within a reasonable distance will save you time, money, and frustration when you are feeling less than sparkly. A good campsite with amenities will be game-changing after a few days spent on the road. Still thinking longer-term? It may be best to keep that gym membership for its often overlooked benefits (including a workout destination, shower, and bathrooms).

4 Keep Games Handy Jelena Jojic Tomic/Stocksy Whether it's a casual game of Crazy Eights, trying your hand at campground poker, or even completing a fireside crossword puzzle, the little games you pack can make all the difference. When you're in the middle of nowhere, it's fun to go back to basics with a fun card game. It's also a great way to make friends at a new campsite, invite them over, and tell them to "go-fish." Road trip games to pass the time are also essential, so whether it's a roadside scavenger hunt or a game of "21 questions," you'll be happily entertained no matter the destination.