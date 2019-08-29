It’s officially move-in season, when college students across the country collectively share in the niceties of new beginnings: dorm furniture, party invitations, first-day-of-class icebreakers. For freshmen at the University of Michigan, though, this year's orientation days have been particularly more exciting than usual. After the first reported sightings of the former president’s daughter around campus, people have jumped on the news with some excited and extremely protective tweets about Sasha Obama at the University of Michigan.

Though the Obama family never released a statement about her college plans like they did for older daughter Malia, rumors began swirling in December 2018 when Page Six first got wind of private Instagram posts implying she would attend the University of Michigan. Elite Daily previously reached out to representatives of the Obamas for comment, but did not hear back. On Aug. 28, The Detroit News reported that students had seen Obama on campus at orientation. One freshman called Obama just “a normal student to me." Another student reported seeing her alongside some Secret Service agents, moving into her dorm. Of course her new classmates were excited, but they were also heartwarmingly — and hilariously — protective of the new frosh. "We hope she finds her fit here just like we all have," one student told The Detroit News.

It was a sentiment echoed on, oh, all of social media. When people saw “Sasha Obama” was trending on Twitter on Aug. 29, an entire nation's protective motherly instincts kicked in. Everyone rushed to the scene, hoping everything was alright with the former first daughter.

Some Wolverines on Twitter went all out with the school pride, especially happy to see the former president’s daughter beginning college at a public university. Her school of choice marks a departure from Ivy League family tradition: For their undergraduate studies, her father attended Columbia University, her mother Princeton, and her sister Harvard. However, her choice of a public school does not mean she's downgrading or taking it easy. Located in Ann Arbor, the University of Michigan is consistently ranked among the top public universities in the country by U.S. News. Its business program ranks fourth nationwide.

Jessica Brinser, a sophomore from Michigan, told The Detroit News, “I think it's cool that even though her family went to Ivy League schools, she decided that UM was the caliber high enough to match that of an Ivy League school.”

For the most part, Michigan student or not, most people on Twitter agreed they would like to see Obama left alone while she tries to navigate a normal college life. Heaven help the person who tries to sneak a pic of her napping in Psychology 101.

Others gestured toward Malia as well, expressing the nation’s love for both Obama daughters.

Finally, in classic mom fashion, some got nostalgic and pulled out the baby picture book. Sasha and Malia Obama were 7 and 10 years old, respectively, when their father was elected president, and they spent their most formative years in the White House.

Obama graduated from Sidwell Friends School, a highly selective private high school and her sister's alma mater, on June 9. She turned 18 years old the next day. And now she's off to college, and America is just so proud, OK??

Twitter rarely agrees on something, so it's comforting to see so many people trying to keep the internet accountable for Obama's well-being. It's nice to receive the occasional update on the two daughters' lives post-White House, but for now, let's all hope Obama gets the chance to get through freshman year with the peace and privacy she deserves. Go Wolverines!