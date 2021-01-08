These Tweets Comparing The Bridgerton Brothers To The Jonas Brothers Are Too Good
If you haven't watched Bridgerton yet on Netflix, then what exactly are you waiting for? Based on Julia Quinn's bestselling novels, Shonda Rhimes' first original series for Netflix takes place during England's early 1800s Regency period, and it is the sexy, escapist delight you probably need right now. However, I do have some bad news: If you weren't already aware, Daphne's three older brothers are not, in fact, played by a famous boy band — though tweets comparing the Bridgerton brothers to the Jonas Brothers may convince you otherwise. (Seriously, once you see it, you can unsee it.)
Anthony, Benedict, and Colin Bridgerton are played by English actors Jonathan Bailey, Luke Thompson, and Luke Newton, respectively, but that hasn't stopped fans from comparing the three men to Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas. TBF, Newton did appear on the Disney Channel series The Lodge as Ben Evans, so he has at least some connection to the JoBros (along with his devilishly good looks). While the jury is still out on which Bridgerton bro looks most like which JoBro, there's no denying Bridgeton provided some serious Regency-era Jonas Brothers vibes. These LOL-worthy tweets comparing the two sets of brothers have me rolling.
I didn't think it was possible, but I'm even more in love with Bridgerton now than I was before.