It took a while for Shonda Rhimes to get going on her Netflix shows, but Bridgerton was worth the wait. The Regency romance series has already been touted by Netflix as one of its biggest shows to date, heading towards 63 million household views in its first month of release. The buzz around the show on social media has been massive, with fans discussing everything from how hot the Duke of Hastings is to the Gossip Girl overtones of Lady Whistledown's identity. These tweets about Penelope being Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton are just more proof her Society Papers are the dominant talk of both the ton and Twitter.

Bridgerton's decision to reveal Lady Whistledown's identity in Season 1 marks one of the most significant breaks from the books. In the novels, Lady Whistledown's identity remains a mystery until the fourth book. Not only is Daphne bedeviled by this mysterious writer as she falls in love and marries, but so are Anthony and Benedict. It's not until the series turns to Colin's love story that his best friend, Penelope Featherington, takes center stage. That's when readers learn who's been writing the Society Papers the whole time.

But Bridgerton wasn't about to make fans wait that long to learn that Eloise's quarry is none other than her BFF next door. And viewers appreciated the heads up.

Not everyone who watched Bridgerton had to wait until the end to figure out who Whistledown was. Some viewers quickly picked up on the trail of clues the show left for fans to follow.

For most investigators, the revelation was evident after one big Whistledown reveal: Marina's pregnancy. The Featheringtons tightly controlled that news within the household for it to have come from anyone outside.

But the best part were the viewers who realized Lady Whistledown's greatest pun without having it spelled out on the page.

Fans also loved actress Nicola Coughlan making Penelope such a character to root for.

And that Penelope's writing voice is none other than Julie Andrews.

Though it turns out Coughlan does a pretty good Whistledown herself....

Bridgerton Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.