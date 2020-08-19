August has been a BTS bonanza. After the group announced on Aug. 4 that their upcoming single "Dynamite" is dropping on Friday, Aug. 21, fans have been waiting anxiously for the day to come and have been stalking Twitter for any sort of a sneak peak. After the music video teaser was released on Aug. 18, ARMYs went wild with tweets comparing BTS' "Dynamite" dance moves to Michael Jackson's, and for good reason.

While RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's epic dance abilities have been impressing fans for years, the "Dynamite" teaser Big Hit shared on Aug. 18 took things to the next level. The 20-second teaser left ARMYs feeling emotional — and feeling like they just watched an old school Jackson 5 music video. It's clear the boys paid tribute to the King of Pop in their visuals, and it had fans in their feels.

Jackson's nephew, Taj, even reacted to the visuals and raved about BTS' talents. After thanking BTS for their tribute to his uncle, Taj added: "I have a couple of friends who got to know the BTS guys, and I have heard nothing but incredible things about them, their hard work ethic and being so nice. I wish them all the success in the world. They deserve it."

"Anyone who knows me knows exactly the kind of songs I love," Taj wrote. "Pop, super catchy and something that leaves you feeling happy after. I’ve only seen a small 20 sec teaser of BTS’s Dynamite, and the chorus already has me super excited for this Friday," he raved.

ARMYs also got in on the fun, tweeting their comparisons of BTS and Jackson.

ARMYs are so ready for the full "Dynamite" song and visuals to be released on Aug. 21.