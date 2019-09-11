It's been nearly 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, but the American people are still recovering. On Sept. 11, 2001, thousands of people were killed when hijacked aircrafts crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. On this day, people across the nation honor those who died, and these tweets asking "where were you" on 9/11 pay tribute to the anniversary.

On Sept. 11, 2001, 2,977 people were killed when terrorists flew three hijacked planes into New York City's Twin Towers and the Pentagon. A fourth plane, United Flight 93, crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back against the hijackers. The anniversary remains a dark day for Americans across the country, and each year there are tributes to honor the victims through six moments of silence: two for when the planes hit each tower at The World Trade Center, two for when the towers each collapsed, one for the plane striking the Pentagon, and one for United 93 and its passengers and crew. In addition, a memorial in New York City depicts where The World Trade's Twin Towers once stood, with twin light beams illuminating the 9/11 Memorial. Of course, not every American can attend the memorials in New York, so Twitter users decided to share their own tributes on social media. In remembrance of the 9/11 attacks, a viral hashtag titled #WhereWereYou surfaced across the internet, in which people recalled where they were during 9/11. For some, they were on their way to the office. For others, they were in a classroom. Either way, they vividly remember this moment.

Although he may not have shared his personal story, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to share a photo of himself and First Lady Melania Trump honoring the 9/11 victims and survivors.

No matter how old they were, so many people remember the exact moment when they heard about the 9/11 attacks.

Following the tragedy, the Victim Compensation Fund (VCF) was created in December 2001 for those impacted by the 9/11 attacks, and according to CNN nearly 6,000 applicants received compensation for death and personal injury claims. The fund operated until June 2004. In December 2015, President Barack Obama signed the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act of 2010 into law, which allowed residents to file death and personal injury claims until December 2020. However, that date was expanded when President Donald Trump signed H.R. 1327, also known as the Never Forget the Heroes: James Zadroga, Ray Pfeifer, and Luis Alvarez Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act, into law on July 29. Under this law, claims are eligible to be filed until October 2090, and requires VCF policies be reassessed every five years.

The 9/11 attacks not only killed thousands of people, but the aftermath also caused serious illnesses for many people. First responders including firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and others reported World Trade Center related illnesses including cancer and respiratory diseases. According to the Uniformed Firefighters Association, there have been 204 FDNY deaths related to 9/11 over the past 18 years.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Whether you're heading to work, spending time with the family, or relaxing at home, consider thinking back to where you were during the 9/11 attacks. We'll never forget.