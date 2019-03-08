If your pet could actually understand something you say to them, what would you want to say? Would you tell them just how much you love them? Would you explain that whenever you leave for work in the morning, you are not — in fact — leaving forever and ever? Or, would you simply request that they stop eating all of your toilet paper out of the bathroom? Regardless of what you would end up telling them, these tweets about what people wish pets could understand are so heartwarming. For real — I think my heart is on the verge of exploding right now.

On Thursday, March 8, British comedian Avery Edison posted a rather impossible question to Twitter, that no animal-lovin' gal like me could possibly answer on the spot. The question was: "If you could say one sentence to your pet and know they would understand it, what would you say?"

While Edison's Twitter prompt is definitely thought-provoking — to say the least — Edison followed it up saying she would simply tell her stray cat Freyja that she would never do anything to hurt her, and that she'll always be safe. It's short, sweet, and to the point. Honestly, I could not have said it better myself, even if I tried.

Obviously, this thought-provoking and mind-boggling question sparked a lot of deep conversation out there in the Twitterverse. To be completely honest, what you would say to your pet comes along with pretty high stakes, especially since you're only allotted one sentence, so definitely make a point to see what Twitter would say to their beloved furry friends, below. Keep in mind that these will definitely pull on heart strings of yours, though. You are definitely going to want a tissue (or three) nearby.

OK, wow, that was deep. While some of these tweets are beyond cute, and others are straight-up hilarious, all of them are totally relatable for most pet owners out there. I seriously cannot handle this, and even I don't own a pet at this moment in time, and my heart is still bursting into tiny pieces.

It turns out that having a pet can actually teach you a ton of important lifelong lessons. They teach the importance of physical connections, the power of a walk, how to stay calm, and how to be a good leader. Honestly, pets are a saving grace for so many people out there for so many different reasons.

There are a number of important things you could say to your pet, if you had the chance. You could tell your pet to stop pooping in the house, or you could express your undying love and appreciation for them. Either way, it would be a total dream to speak to your pet in words they could actually understand, so until that day finally comes — at long last — I'll be waiting on the edge of my seat.