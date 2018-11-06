Election Day is here: voting has started, the polls are packed out, and Twitter is aflame. As people make their way to their polling places, many people are taking to social media to spread their cheers for their desired candidates. Others are taking a moment to call out an issue that's especially important to them. And it's all so amazing. These tweets about voting in the 2018 midterm elections are just a few of the gems that have surfaced so far.

I'll be the first to say that, with the possibilities of major political changes so high, the days leading up to the midterms have been so, so stressful. There's the possibility that Democrats could win over Congress and kill President Donald Trump's legislative agenda, for example. Or, Republicans could maintain control and continue to do things like tip Supreme Court nominees in their favor. Add that to a few controversial candidates, all the president's pre-election gimmicks, and the tight races, and it's safe to say that many of us have been nerve-ridden wrecks watching it all go down. Twitter users, however, have tapped into their creative spirit and sharing some of the most perfect tweets that makes the mood a lot lighter. So, hey — at least there's some good in all of this wildness.

Some people are reminding their peers to go and do their civic duty.

Others are sharing that they voted themselves.

Others are using social media to share why they're voting in the midterms.

Though the election is still ongoing, some reports say Democrats are expected to win control of the House. According to statistics site FiveThirtyEight, there is a six in seven chance Democrats win the House. In the event that happens, some big changes could be underway. Mark Peterson — a professor of public policy, political science and law at UCLA who specializes in the relationships between the White House and Congress — tells Elite Daily that if that happens, nearly every aspect of Trump's presidency could face examination and that his legislative agenda will likely die, which is good or bad news, depending on who you ask.

Despite the expectations that Republicans will be beat out by a landslide in the House, predictions say they'll maintain control of the Senate, so that's something else to keep in mind. FiveThirtyEight reports that there's actually a six in seven chance Republicans keep control there. In fact, the outlet reports that Democrats need a "systematic polling error" to win the Senate, and even that might not be enough. So, with any luck, the race will be a win-win for both parties.

In the end, a divided Congress might be a little hectic for us. But let's just cross that road when we get there. In the meantime, we've at least got all these wonderful tweets to keep us in good spirits, and it doesn't get much better than that.