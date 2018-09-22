It's really important that everyone heads to the polls and votes in November, but in order to do that you need to be registered. Whether you moved recently and can't remember if you registered with your new digs, or if you just plain forgot, here's how to find out if you're registered to vote. It's the easiest thing you'll do all day, trust me.

I often forget what I had for breakfast that morning, so you better believe that it's sometimes hard to remember some other things — like am I registered to vote? Thankfully, checking your voter registration status is super simple. All you need to do is head to Vote.org (which says the process only takes 30 seconds) and click the box that says "check registration status." From there you'll be prompted to fill in some simple information like your name, address, phone number, and date of birth. I know what you're thinking, but it really is that simple. Bonus: with autofill settings it'll take you even less time.

If your voter registration status is active, then you might need to also find your polling place, and guess what? That's also really easy. If you're still on the page, just click "polling place locator" from the dropdown menu. From there all you need to do is type in your address and it'll tell you where to go on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Don't worry if it turns out you're not registered, though, depending on what state you live in, you can take care of that online too. Just click "register to vote" from the Vote.org menu and choose your state. The site will tell you whether your state allows online registration. If you live in New York, let's say, then you can just fill out the registration form online and submit. If you live in a place like Texas, though, that doesn't offer online registration, then all you have to do is print out your registration form and mail it in. I know you probably haven't used a mailbox for anything other than sending back 10 out of the 20 mini sunnies you ordered, but make an exception because registering to vote is super important.

The deadline to register in your state might be coming up and you don't want to accidentally miss it and be locked out of voting in the upcoming midterm election on Nov. 6. If you're still curious about the registration deadline in your state (procrastinators I'm looking at you) then just click "voter registration deadlines" from the menu. The site will give you a list of the deadlines. For some states, like Colorado or Connecticut, the deadlines are a little more lenient and you can register closer to the election. In some states like Colorado, you can even register on the day of an election (but only in person). But states like Arizona and Arkansas set their deadlines about a month before election day. So make sure you know the cutoff where you live.

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And what if you know you're registered to vote, but when you show up at your polling place they tell you you're not on the list? Well, if worst comes to worst, some states allow you to vote via an affidavit or conditional ballot — basically, you promise you are who you say you are, and you're supposed to be able to vote, and they let you fill out a ballot and double-check that you're eligible afterwards. Check out what your state's rules are in advance, so you're well informed.

Truthfully, you can register in the amount of time it takes you to check your deadline, so why not just do that? It'll be a truly remarkable #adulting moment.