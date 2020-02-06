Getting a one-on-one date on The Bachelor is a really big deal. So when one woman gets two one-on-one dates when others haven't even had any, you know it's a really really big deal. Naturally, Bachelor Nation is freaking out over Victoria F.'s second one-on-one date on The Bachelor, and these tweets say it all.

Victoria Fuller has had a pretty eventful time so far on this season of The Bachelor. She went on her first one-on-one date with Peter Weber in Ohio. They had a fun time spending a private day at the Cedar Point amusement part, but the date took a sour turn when her ex Chase Rice just so happened to be the musical guest. That made things pretty awkward, and Victoria F. ended up bursting into tears later on in the date when she confessed the truth about Chase to Peter. The date ended with her receiving a rose, but Peter still felt like he needed some extra time with her. "It was a little bit difficult for her on our first date, so that’s the reason why I asked her on the second one," Peter told the cameras.

But even though Peter knew he wanted to spend more time with Victoria F., the other women (especially those who haven't had a one-on-one yet, like Mykenna Dorn) were pretty upset they weren't getting any alone time with Peter.

Just as confused as the other contestants seemed, viewers at home also had a lot of questions:

Victoria F. and Peter went on their second one-on-one date to ride horses at a ranch. While that part of the date seemed fun, the rest of the date didn't go much better than their last one. Victoria F. told Peter she was worried he was doubting things, which made him, in turn, worry about where she stood in the relationship. She started to close herself off to him, and they got into a heated discussion during the dinner portion of their date.

"I don't know why I put my walls up," Victoria F. told Peter. "Maybe I'm not cut out for this. Maybe you would be better with someone who could be more open with you at this point." She then got up from the table crying and wondering if she wanted to stay on the show or not.

When Victoria F. returned to the table, Peter told her he cares about her so much and "that's not gonna stop." He gave her a rose and she accepted it, so she's sticking around at least a little bit longer.

Season 24 of The Bachelor continues on Monday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.