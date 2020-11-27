The Twitterverse is having a field day over a new photo of President Donald Trump. The viral photo features Trump sitting behind a very small desk during a press event on Thanksgiving, and naturally, users are sharing hilarious memes of the unbelievable scene. Check out these tweets about Trump's tiny desk, because everyone on social media can't get enough.

During a question-and-answer event with the press on Thanksgiving Day, `Trump discussed allegations of presidential election fraud and also accused the media of bias. At one point, Trump even snapped at a reporter who interrupted him, saying, "Don't talk to me that way. You're just a lightweight. Don't talk to me that — I'm the president of the United States. Don't ever talk to the president that way." Additionally, Trump shared that he would leave the White House if the electoral college votes for the Democratic president-elect, Joe Biden, though the president refused to answer whether or not he would attend Biden's inauguration.

While Trump discussed various topics with the press, the internet was distracted by something that stood out in the room: a particularly small piece of furniture. People were in such disbelief about the president sitting at an unusually small desk in the White House that it quickly stole the show. The hashtag #tinydesk became trending on Twitter, with many users poking fun at the conference, labeling it NPR's Tiny Desk Concert due to the name's reference to miniature-sized furniture. Others posted hilarious memes comparing Trump to Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf sitting at his desk. Here are the top viral tweets about Trump's small furniture.

People were utterly shook at the strange scene at the White House on Thanksgiving.

Unlike NPR's Tiny Desk Concert, the presidential tiny desk experience isn't all fun and games.

Can you spot the difference?

Many users commented how the tiny desk made the president look exceptionally large.

Questions were circulating about who made the decision to put the president at such a small desk.

Amidst all the shock, it was eventually cleared up on Twitter that the tiny desk has actually been used in the past by other presidents signing bills into law. People noted that the reason it looks exceptionally small this time around is because there aren't other people crowded around the desk. Though there's an explanation for the tiny-looking desk, the jokes don't look like they're stopping anytime soon.