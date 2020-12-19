There are new guardians at work and they aren't superheroes. On Friday, Dec. 18, Vice President Mike Pence announced that the members of the United States Space Force are now called guardians, and Twitter is on fire with jokes about it. Of course, President Donald Trump’s newest armed service is getting all the Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy jokes. Whatever you think of the name, these tweets about Trump‘s Space Force name will make your day.

For a quick refresher on the Space Force, it’s the newest armed service branch in the United States, designated by Trump in December 2019. Per CNN, a main reason for the creation of the military service is to protect against any threats to U.S. satellites, which are necessary for both commercial business as well as military operations. As President-elect Joe Biden is set to take office in January, the future of the Space Force remains unclear, but some experts think it’s here to stay for a while.

The tweet that got Twitter going was the initial announcement tweet from the official Space Force Twitter account. "Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians," tweeted the Space Force on Dec. 18.

The new name for its service members is apparently rooted in some history. The U.S. Space Force tweeted, “Guardians is a name with a long history in space operations, tracing back to the original command motto of Air Force Space Command in 1983, ‘Guardians of the High Frontier.’”

Whatever the name source, Twitter had a field day over the "guardians" because it sounds so much like the Guardians of the Galaxy, a Marvel superhero team that was adapted to the big screen in the 2014 Guardians of the Galaxy, followed by a 2017 sequel as well as various appearances in the Avengers team-up films.

The director of Guardians, James Gunn, even made a joke about it, asking if he could sue:

Some people are wondering if Biden will do anything about the name:

Others are laughing that it's a "name chosen by space professionals, for space professionals" since it sounds a bit ~much~:

Someone says the name came about from a Netflix and chill sesh:

And of course, the official Guardians of the Galaxy account got in on the fun:

Pretty much every Marvel fans had jokes about the announcement.

It appears most people feel the same way about the name. Maybe the term Guardians of the Galaxy should have just stayed in the movies?