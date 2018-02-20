The other night I helped my mom (yes, my mom) create a dating app profile. First, she made me put "NO TRUMP SUPPORTERS" in her bio. I felt like it was a little aggressive at first, but she told me to trust her. I did, and boy, was I glad I did. Every single profile we swiped through had the same bio as hers did. I haven't been dating since Trump got elected, but unsurprisingly, it seems that people are terrified of dating Trump supporters. Perhaps as a result, Trump supporters have created a dating site of their own, and these tweets about Trump.dating show exactly how weirded out by it a bunch of people are.

Need a little background on how, exactly, a dating site for Trump supporters works? Well, it's not like any other app that you just casually download and start swiping. This app has some strong prerequisites. For starters, you have to be a Trump supporter (duh). Beyond being a Trump supporter, this app also is not here to welcome any members of the LGBTQ+ community. Only straight people are welcome on Trump.dating. This app is strictly for likeminded, straight, Trump-supporting individuals obviously don't dating app bios like my mom's clear and concise "NO TRUMP SUPPORTERS."

The homepage of the dating site literally says:

Dating in 2018 is more of a challenge than ever before, thanks in part to today's polarizing political landscape. While searching for a potential partner on other dating sites, it's not uncommon to see messages like No Trump supporters or Proud liberal. We're wrecking the dating game and giving like-minded Americans a chance to meet without the awkwardness that comes with the first conversation about politics. Wouldn't it be refreshing to already know that your date roots for the same team?

People across the country have taken to Twitter to roast what they find to be a ridiculous app.

This guy points out that, although you can't be gay, you can be married to join.

This woman points out a missed opportunity on Trump.dating's part.

This guy sees it as a safe space... for Trump supporters.

This woman wins the pun game.

Can we take a second to talk about their logo?

This guy saw the opportunity for a wall joke and had to seize it.

This woman would rather start seeing her ex again.

This person can't even.

This guy found a loophole on the whole no-LGBTQ+-people thing.

This guy can't shake the familiarity of the site.

This guy pointed out that all the LITERALLY AWFUL usernames have already been taken.

The self-proclaimed, overarching goal of Trump.dating, as listed on their website, is bringing similar people closer together:

We believe that by matching patriotic and political viewpoints as a base foundation of the relationship, it will allow one to focus on what really matters -- conversation, commonalities, and if all goes well, courting. Being with someone who shares the same core standards is absolutely essential if you're truly searching for a real, life-changing relationship and we have a feeling that if you're on this site, that's exactly what you're looking for. So, what are you waiting for?

In a world where every community, from farmers to Jewish people to gay people to clown lovers, seems to have their own niche dating app, I guess it was only a matter of time before this came along.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!