President Trump has a message for you. He wants you to know that, because he won the presidency, he should have the final say on this border wall drama. "Elections have consequences!" he declared on Twitter. But because the internet can rarely be serious when it comes to Trump's tweets, they're making jokes out of his post. Here are just some of the tweets about Trump saying "elections have consequences" and they're seriously going in on him.

This all started on Saturday, Jan. 12, when Trump took to Twitter to announce that he has a plan to end the partial government shutdown, which stems from a stalemate over funding for border security. But to understand that plan, he wrote:

You would have to understand the fact that I won the election, and I promised safety and security for the American people. Part of that promise was a Wall at the Southern Border. Elections have consequences!

Elite Daily reached out to the White House for any additional comment regarding the president's tweet, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Oh, the irony in that statement. And "consequences" is probably not the word you want to use if you're trying to paint a picture of a positive outcome. Twitter users are offering endless takes on his comment, with some claiming that his controversial victory fueled a blue wave in the midterms and others bringing up Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether Russia and members of the 2016 Trump campaign conspired to influence the election. Oof. President Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential election and called the Special Counsel's investigation a witch hunt.

While it's unclear what plan Trump is referring to in his tweet, I'm gonna go out on a limb and say it's related to the same $5 billion-plus request he's repeatedly made for the construction of a wall at the U.S. southern border. The White House did not immediately reply to Elite Daily's inquiry regarding the President Trump's plan mentioned in his tweet. In a tweet shared on Jan. 9, the president said "nothing else" will end the 22-day (and counting) shutdown, which has now become the longest in U.S. history. However, Democrats have strongly refused his request, instead offering him just $1.3 billion for border fencing and barriers.

He reportedly has some other plans that could end the shutdown, but those aren't set in stone and he could be straying away from them given that they could have some serious effects. One option is to declare a national emergency, which would allow him to pull funds from the Department of Defense and other sources to fund the wall. While Trump has said he is considering it, Democrats are already eyeing a lawsuit if he tries to go around them in such a manner, which could not only prolong the wall construction, but could potentially worsen tensions between the two. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for any additional comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Another option Trump is reportedly weighing is to pull money meant for disaster aid to fund the wall, according to a Jan. 10 report from The New York Times. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for additional comment at the time, but did not hear back. However, sources told the outlet that such a move could "give Congress a pass from fulfilling its duties." Moreover, there are actual places still recovering from disasters that could use those funds, such as Puerto Rico. So pulling funds from disaster aid doesn't sound like the best move, either.

Actually, I'm not sure if any of these are great plans. Hopefully, Trump and Congress will go back to the drawing board and bring back an agreement to finally end this drama some time soon.