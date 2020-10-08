On Wednesday, Oct. 7, Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence faced off during their first and only vice presidential debate. Coming just days after President Trump and Joe Biden's first debate on Sept. 29, which drew negative reviews from both sides of the political spectrum and was likened to a "dumpster fire," the event between Harris and Pence was a complete 180. These tweets about the vice presidential debate applauded both candidates for maturely talking about the issues and how they would impact the American people, including the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, taxes, and the economy.

Moderator Susan Page set the tone at the beginning of the debate by reminding Pence and Harris that the American people deserved a discussion that was "civil," a reference to a presidential debate that was viewed by many as one of the least cordial in modern history.

"You will have two minutes to answer without interruption by me, or the other candidate," Page told the pair, before reminding them, "We want a debate that is lively. But Americans also deserve a discussion that is civil. These are tumultuous times, but we can and will have a respectful exchange. Let's begin with the ongoing pandemic that has cost our country so much."

While Harris and Pence didn't hold back when questioning each others' records on the economy and the coronavirus pandemic during the spirited debate, there were several notable moments of cordiality during their exchange. The vice president began their debate by telling the California senator that he was honored to share the stage with her and complimented her for her historic role as the first woman of color to be nominated for national office by a major political party.

Viewers were quick to notice the stark difference between the vice presidential debate and the first presidential debate, noting that Harris and Pence's exchange seemed more like a mature conversation between two adults debating their differences.

More to come...