These Tweets About 'The Irishman' Will Make You LOL For All 3.5 Hours Of It

Most dedicated Netflix watchers know a thing or two about settling in for a day of marathon-viewing thanks to the streamer's near-endless supply of addictive TV series. But, even thought most people won't think twice about settling in to spend an entire night watching one TV show, there's something about spending all that time watching one long movie that throws people off. That's the case with Netflix's latest movie: the Martin Scorsese-directed prestige picture The Irishman, which clocks in at over three and a half hours long. These tweets about The Irishman show that fans have a lot to say about its extra-long runtime.

The Irishman's epic length comes with an equally epic story. It tells the story of truck driver Frank Sheehan (played by Scorsese's longtime collaborator Robert DeNiro) and his decades-long involvement in organized crime throughout the second half of the 20th century. DeNiro is joined by a cast of other legendary actors, including Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Bobby Cannavale, and Ray Romano. It all makes for a compelling movie, albeit one that requires viewers to settle in for almost four hours. It's a long time to sit in one place for one movie, but these tweets prove that lots of fans are trying to figure out how to deal with it.

It's undeniable that The Irishman is long, but it's gaining a lot of praise from critics and fans alike. A lot of fans are tweeting that they three-and-a-half-hour runtime is just part of the charm of a movie they love.

Even still, there are other viewers who have had a hard time watching all of The Irishman in one sitting. In fact, one person created a viewing guide for people to split up the movie and watch it like a four-part mini-series:

Even four episodes might be too much for some people, so one viewer jokingly set up a guide to watching The Irishman as a series of Vines:

All those Vines might be a bit excessive, but I'm sure there are some people out there who would prefer it to watching the whole thing at once.

Whether or not you watch it all in one sitting, The Irishman is available now on Netflix.