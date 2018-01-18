These Tweets About The “Fake News Awards” Website Are Roasting It So Hard

Well, it looks like we spoke too soon. Just when we thought President Donald Trump completely overlooked his "Fake News Awards" on the day the winners were scheduled to be announced, Trump broke his silence and announced that the "votes" (?) are in — kind of. Trump tweeted a link to a page from the GOP official website that would then lead to the "winners" of these co-called awards. But when the link didn't work at first, Twitter users would absolutely not let Trump live it down. And these Tweets about the "Fake News Awards" website malfunctions are absolutely incredible.

At 8:00 PM on Jan. 17, just when the Twitter-verse thought the day was through, Trump tweeted out a link to the winners of his "fakies" (as I like to call them). The link directs you to the GOP's website and it should take you to the blog portion of the site, where the winners of "The Highly-Anticipated 2017 Fake News Awards" are supposed to be listed. But to the dismay of many curious readers, the page was unable to load and showed up as a white screen and stated, "The site is temporarily offline, we are working to bring it back up. Please try back later." And you better believe that Twitter roasted Trump for not having a functioning webpage up and running.

Trump tweeted the link to his "Fake News Awards winners" in the late evening hours on Jan. 17.

But when the website wouldn't show, Twitter fans tore Trump to shreds over it.

And in the spirit of these "awards," my personal favorite roast-tweet of the night goes to...

More to come.