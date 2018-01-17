Chrissy Teigen’s Tweet About Donald Trump’s "Fake News Awards" Is Just Beautiful

Chrissy Teigen is not exactly President Donald Trump's friend. The model and cookbook author is one of the few individuals that have been blocked from being able to see the president's tweets from his personal account for her consistent critiques of his actions. So she may not have seen the actual tweet that Trump posted when he announced his co-called "fake news awards" at the start of this year. But she is definitely aware of them, and decided to respond to the event on the day they were supposed to happen. Chrissy Teigen's tweet about Trump's "Fake News Awards" is absolutely perfect, proving she is forever a treasure to the American people.

On Jan. 2, Trump announced via Twitter that he will be conducting his very own "Fake News Awards" that would award the networks and media outlets that he believes are dishonest and corrupt. In the tweet he said, "Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media." The awards were supposed to happen on Jan. 8, but were postponed to today, Jan. 18, due to the interest in the show being "far greater than anyone could have anticipated," according to Trump.

Well, the day is winding down on the East Coast and still no awards show to be seen or addressed by Trump. But the one person who did address the awards, or lack thereof? Everyone's favorite fun mom, Chrissy Teigen.

And Teigen called out Trump on not following through with his "Fake News Awards" in not one...

...but TWO amazingly epic tweets.

More to come.