Brutal Tweets About Trump's "Fake News Awards" Have Everyone Wondering Where They Are

Another day, another attack on the free press. Following Trump's tweet discussing his intention to reveal the "most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media" on Jan. 17, we've been impatiently waiting for the winner to be announced. So with no word yet from the president, Twitter is attacking Donald Trump's supposed Fake News Awards, mainly asking if they're happening at all.

On Jan. 7 Trump announced the upcoming "Fake News Awards" via Twitter (naturally.)

He said,

The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated!

At a Jan. 3 press briefing according to The Washington Post, questions were flying about what exactly this "awards show" will entail, such as the number of awards, a possible judging panel, and whether it will be televised (or maybe even live tweeted.) However, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders left much to the imagination through her vague answers. She said,

I certainly don't want to spoil anything. But my guess is that there are quite a few individuals that could be up for those awards. We'll certainly keep you posted. It might be hard for him to present trophies if you guys aren't there. But I don't know, we'll have to wait and see what happens.

Well, it's officially Jan. 17 and so far Trump hasn't crowned the honored "loser" yet, leading Twitter to speculate if this "Fake News Awards" is even legit.

Trump's coining of "fake news" has truly been one of the most famous markers of his presidency. According to The Washington Post he's tweeted about "fake news" more than 150 times, having attacked a number of publications such as The New York Times and CNN. However, Trump took his "fake news" jargon to the very next level on Nov. 27, 2017 when he introduced the prospect of a "fake news trophy." Game changer.

Then, in true Trump fashion, things escalated when Trump's reelection campaign posted a poll titled "Crown the King of Fake News." The poll asks people to "vote" for which mainstream publication they believe is the worst from "fake, faker, and fakest." The nominees of the poll include CNN, ABC, and TIME.

The announcement of Trump's "Fake News Awards" has resulted in both jokes and backlash from the public. John McCain, Republican Senator of Arizona and open critic of Donald Trump, posted an op-ed article in The Washington Post on Jan. 16. In the op-ed, McCain details his disturbance concerning Trump's "fake news awards", claiming Trump's dismissal of the media is "dangerous."

McCain writes,

President Trump does not seem to understand that his rhetoric and actions reverberate in the same way. He has threatened to continue his attempt to discredit the free press by bestowing “fake news awards” upon reporters and news outlets whose coverage he disagrees with. Whether Trump knows it or not, these efforts are being closely watched by foreign leaders who are already using his words as cover as they silence and shutter one of the key pillars of democracy.

More to come.