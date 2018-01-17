Brutal Tweets About Trump's "Fake News Awards" Have Everyone Wondering Where They Are
Another day, another attack on the free press. Following Trump's tweet discussing his intention to reveal the "most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media" on Jan. 17, we've been impatiently waiting for the winner to be announced. So with no word yet from the president, Twitter is attacking Donald Trump's supposed Fake News Awards, mainly asking if they're happening at all.
On Jan. 7 Trump announced the upcoming "Fake News Awards" via Twitter (naturally.)
He said,
At a Jan. 3 press briefing according to The Washington Post, questions were flying about what exactly this "awards show" will entail, such as the number of awards, a possible judging panel, and whether it will be televised (or maybe even live tweeted.) However, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders left much to the imagination through her vague answers.
Well, it's officially Jan. 17 and so far Trump hasn't crowned the honored "loser" yet, leading Twitter to speculate if this "Fake News Awards" is even legit.
Trump's coining of "fake news" has truly been one of the most famous markers of his presidency. According to The Washington Post he's tweeted about "fake news" more than 150 times, having attacked a number of publications such as The New York Times and CNN. However, Trump took his "fake news" jargon to the very next level on Nov. 27, 2017 when he introduced the prospect of a "fake news trophy." Game changer.
Then, in true Trump fashion, things escalated when Trump's reelection campaign posted a poll titled "Crown the King of Fake News." The poll asks people to "vote" for which mainstream publication they believe is the worst from "fake, faker, and fakest." The nominees of the poll include CNN, ABC, and TIME.
The announcement of Trump's "Fake News Awards" has resulted in both jokes and backlash from the public. John McCain, Republican Senator of Arizona and open critic of Donald Trump, posted an op-ed article in The Washington Post on Jan. 16. In the op-ed, McCain details his disturbance concerning Trump's "fake news awards", claiming Trump's dismissal of the media is "dangerous."
McCain writes,
