We all know that a proposal and The Bachelor are usually a package deal, but when we settle in with our wine and brackets for a season premiere, we can usually anticipate minimal engagement talk. Sure, we may see a wedding dress or two, but usually not a guy on one knee. The Jan. 7 Bachelor premiere's live footage proved otherwise, featuring two viewers proposing to their girlfriends. These tweets about the the engagement during the Bachelor premiere are definitely witty enough to keep you entertained during otherwise mind-numbing live footage.

Apart from the prerecorded introduction of new Bachelor Colton Underwood, the first hour of the Season 23 premiere was mostly dedicated to live footage from Bachelor Nation watch parties across the country. Colton's fellow Bachelorette contestants Jason Tartick and Blake Horstmann crashed a house party in Michigan, while former Bachelorettes JoJo Fletcher and Kaitlyn Bristowe celebrated alongside Chris Harrison's mom in Dallas, Texas. Engaged couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon held up the fort at a bash in Park City, Utah, but little did we know, their soon-to-be marital bliss was about to rub off on another pair.

Before contestants' limo entrances finally began in the show's second hour, Ashley and Jared introduced the unwilling viewers (we are so brave to put up with so much filler, Bachelor fans) to a party guest named Alex. Alex then announced that he couldn't think of a better place to take a big step, turning to the woman next to him and beginning to speak about the role the TV franchise played in their lives, saying, "Rachel, our relationship kinda reminds me of The Bachelor."

Where are you going with this, dude? Despite a shaky intro, Alex smoothly recovered with a marriage proposal for Rachel, who accepted.

However, any fans at home hoping for a sweet reminder of true love before Colton searches for a partner must be staying quiet. Twitter isn't too thrilled about the live engagement only delaying the actual season premiere.

Of course, the thought of a televised engagement is enough to send some people running the other way. Understandably, watching Alex and Rachel's big moment made a few Bachelor fans on Twitter quake on their couches.

One promise of lifelong love apparently isn't enough for The Bachelor, because about an hour later, it was Jason and Blake's turn to introduce another franchise fan whose boyfriend was about to change her life. The Michigan woman's plus one was singled out for once holding up a TV antenna so she could watch The Bachelor when her television was on the fritz. Visibly pregnant, the woman started welling up when her boyfriend began praising her, and as hundreds of Americans shattered wine glasses in annoyance, this stranger also knelt down and proposed. Are you even a Bachelor fan if you thought she wouldn't say yes?

Deprived of more Night One drama, Bachelor Nation was not about random people's happiness. To be fair, we just got used to Colton in the spotlight, and now ABC expects us to muster up energy for these guys too?

In the grand scheme of things, the cuts to the proposals were a little irritating, but props to these men for making a unique choice about a big milestone. You're braver than most of us probably are! Congrats to the two happy couples.

Season 23 of The Bachelor continues 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 14, on ABC.