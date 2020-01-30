A toddler's musical take on every kid's favorite prehistoric creatures is the latest viral sensation making the rounds on Twitter. Once you listen to the tune and take a look at these tweets about the "Dinosaurs in Love" song, you'll have a hard time not wiping away a few tears. Written by the 3-year-old daughter of a musician, the song is like a trip down memory lane — with a real soul-crushing twist at the end.

London-based musician Tom Rosenthal shared the recording of his daughter's "Dinosaurs in Love" song on Twitter on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Rosenthal began the post, writing, "Fenn, my nearly 4 year old daughter, recorded her first ever solo song today. She came up with all the words herself and I helped her a little bit with the tune. It’s called ‘Dinosaurs in Love’." Little did he know the song would go absolutely viral ins a matter of days. As of publication, it has over 4 million views.

Fenn begins her song with the lyrics, "Dinosaurs eating people / Dinosaurs fell in love / Dinosaurs having a party / They eat fruit and cucumber / They fell in love." Meanwhile, her dad is playing piano in the background, setting the tone for her little ditty.

After she croons about hungry dinos who enjoy eating people as well as nutritious vegetables, her dad asks her what they do after the party. The toddler continues, "They say 'thank you'," before she takes it to another level and sings about how "a Big Bang came, and then they died."

At just 3 years old, it was actually Fenn who came up with the idea to write a song, and Rosenthal told BBC News he wasn't surprised she took it to a place about talking about how the dinosaurs are extinct. As he explained it to outlet, "She's one of those kids who talks about it quite rationally. She talks about death quite openly."

Tons of users are commenting on how sad and cute it is:

One user called the song "Adele-level":

The death of the dinos is certainly a plot twist. Heck, some are saying it could make a good musical or should win a Grammy:

If one thing's clear, "Dinosaurs in Love" is definitely getting stuck in people's heads:

Even Spotify asked Fenn's dad when the track will hit the streaming service:

Rosenthal responded that he's working to get it up "ASAP," so fingers crossed that "Dinosaurs in Love" makes it to a playlist near you.