Does anyone else log into Twitter on a Monday looking forward to starting their week off with a slew of hilarious memes? Well, on Monday, Sept. 30, a viral hashtag surfaced online, but it might not be what any of us expected. After all, these tweets about the "Civil War signup" may not be reassuring, but they're definitely poking fun at a certain president.

On Monday, Sept. 30, the #CivilWarSignup hashtag went viral across Twitter, referencing a controversial tweet President Donald Trump posted on Sunday, Sept. 29. In a four-tweet thread, Trump posted a few quotes from Fox contributor and Southern Baptist Pastor Robert Jeffress during his appearance on Fox & Friends Weekend. During the interview, Jeffress discussed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launching an impeachment inquiry into President Trump, and what the repercussions might be for the United States if Trump was impeached. The last tweet quoted Jeffress' claim that if Trump is removed from office, it would "cause a Civil War like fracture" within the United States again. A part of the tweet read,

If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal.

Elite Daily reached out to both the White House and representatives of Jeffress for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Trump's tweet immediately received criticism from the public, so naturally Twitter decided to poke fun at claims that a second Civil War would begin if the president was impeached. Safe to say, Twitter users did not hold back.

For context, the actual U.S. Civil War, which ran from 1861 to 1865 and was rooted in the pretty major issue of institutional slavery, killed an estimated 618,000 to 750,000 Americans. So, the fact that Trump is referencing this war as a possible outcome if he's impeached is... alarming.

Trump's tweets and the viral hashtag all follow House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Sept. 24 announcement that she plans to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. "Today, I'm announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry," Pelosi stated. "I'm directing our six committees to proceed with their investigations under that umbrella of impeachment inquiry." President Trump responded to Pelosi's announcement via Twitter by calling the inquiry "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT." In an emailed statement to Elite Daily on Sept. 24, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham called the inquiry the Democratic Party's way to "weaponize politics" and stated there was "nothing new here."

Even though some people might be eagerly awaiting updates on the impeachment inquiry, it could be a long process. Launching an impeachment inquiry does not automatically mean President Trump will be impeached. In order to impeach a president, there must be a full or majority vote by the House to do so. From there, there must be a two-thirds vote from the Senate in order to remove President Trump from office.

Zach Gibson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The #CivilWarSignup hashtag may be all fun and games, but clearly President Trump isn't amused by the impeachment inquiry. One thing is for sure, Twitter is enjoying the moment.