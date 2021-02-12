Swifties, it's finally here! On Friday, Feb. 12, Taylor Swift dropped the first song from her upcoming Fearless (Taylor's Version) album: "Love Story." Fans first heard a snippet of the revamped single during Ryan Reynolds' December 2020 Match commercial. Now, the full song has arrived just in time for Valentine's Day and fans are loving it. These tweets about the changes in Taylor Swift's "Love Story" re-recording have fans emotional.

Swift announced "Love Story (Taylor's Verson)" just a few hours before its release. On Thursday, Feb. 11, the singer appeared on Good Morning America to deliver the good news. "I'm so excited to share with you that tonight at midnight I'm putting out my version of my song 'Love Story,' which was originally on my album Fearless," she said, referencing her Grammy-winning 2008 hit album.

She also said the re-recording of her album was on its way and it will feature 26 songs, including six new ones that almost made the original record. "I’ve now gone back and recorded those [unreleased tracks], so that everybody will be able to hear, not only the songs that made the album but the songs that almost made it. The full picture," she explained.

While Fearless (Taylor's Version) won't be out until April 9, Swift has given fans a preview of her album with "Love Story." Listen to it below.

Although the lyrics didn't change, Swifties noticed a few changes in the new version from the original. The most obvious one is Swift sounds more mature, but the more subtle changes include her pronouncing the lines "So close your eyes" and "a little while" a bit differently. Fans are feeling all kinds of nostalgic about it. Take a look.

Swift's "Love Story" will never get old. In 2020, it went viral again when it became a trend on TikTok. Fans used her song to propose to their significant others. A disco remix of the song also inspired a dance trend. It's amazing that even after all this time, the song is still resonating with so many people.