These Tweets About The 'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer Will Remind You That No One Is Ready

Are you ready for April? Take a minute and consider the schedule fans are facing. It kicks off with the new Twilight Zone, followed by Shazam! in theaters. Killing Eve arrives on the first Sunday, followed by Fosse/Vernon midweek. Then things go bananas. Hellboy, the Star Wars IX trailer, Game of Thrones, Les Miserables, and Avengers: Endgame, all arrive in a row. Consider too, the Battle of Winterfell and Endgame are the same weekend. I'm not ready. You're not ready. These tweets about the Avengers: Endgame trailer confirm that no one is ready.

Avengers: Endgame just reminded everyone of this fact with the debut of the second trailer, hard on the heels of Captain Marvel's success. The Marvel Cinematic Universe's first female superhero not only broke records on opening weekend but is looking to smash them again in her second one. Naturally, the new trailer has her introduction to the team as a bumper, following up on her arrival at Avengers HQ in the Captain Marvel post-credits sequence.

However, even though fans were excited to see Carol Danvers meet Thor, as well as get a look at Tony Stark home again on Earth, the overwhelming feeling from the trailer was one of dreaded anticipation, as the Avengers, one by one, declared this time they're doing "whatever it takes."

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

The trailer arrived with no warning, at 8 am ET sharp. Personally, I was in the middle of making coffee. Most of my East Coast friends were in the middle of their commute. For the west coast crowd, it was an early wake call. Twitter lost their collective minds.

Not only were fans not ready for what's coming, but they were also seriously confused by what they were handed. One of the issues stems from a Russo Brothers quote from when the first trailer came out stating all the promotional material for the film is pulled from the first twenty minutes, to keep the majority of the plot under wraps.

That makes sense on some level, but if Black Widow changes her hairstyle that many times in 20 minutes, I'm going to get dizzy.

Even if nothing about the trailer makes logical sense when applied to linear time, fans were still happy to see faces who had been left out of both Infinity War and the first Endgame trailer back in December. Ant-Man got his due back in the first trailer, but Hawkeye was barely allowed a quick cut and Endgame held any trace of Captain Marvel until after her movie arrived.

This new trailer corrected both those oversights, though it has to be said, one fared far better than the other in the eyes of Twitter fans.

If nothing else, the MCU's choice to release the trailer today all but ensures Captain Marvel's second weekend at the box office will most likely stay at number one. Well played, Avengers. Now that's how to assemble.

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on Friday, April 26, 2019.