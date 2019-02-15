These Tweets About The 'After' Trailer Will Make Your Harry Styles Obsession Even More Intense

There's romance in the air, and not just because of the Valentine's Day buzz. While couples everywhere exchanged flowers and chocolates, a new steamy romance (and your new obsession) is heating on screen. I'm talking about the release of the trailer for After, the new movie based on the 2014 book series of the same name. The trailer teases the romance between Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) and Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes-Tiffin), and fans' tweets about the After trailer are showing that they can't get enough of this new mysterious love story.

The original book series by Anna Todd was first an online fan fiction about One Direction's Harry Styles. In the original story, Tessa goes to college and becomes enamored with a brooding bad boy named Harry. However, when publishers picked up Todd's story to become a book series, Harry became Hardin and the rest is history. The movie follows the tumultuous relationship between Tessa and Hardin as Tessa gets swept up in Hardin's charismatic and enigmatic charms. Think Fifty Shades of Grey meets the juiciest One Direction fantasies a fan could dream up. If that isn't enough to hook you, you can watch the trailer and see for yourself below:

After is coming with a built-in fanbase of both fans of Todd's books series and One Direction, and so fans were anticipating the trailer release for a long time. In fact, some fans even put together their own celebrations in honor of the trailer:

There's a huge community of After fans on Twitter, and they've been waiting months and months for an extended trailer after the first teaser was released in November. Luckily, for many of them, the trailer absolutely did not disappoint.

Fans were especially excited to see the chemistry between Fiennes-Tiffin and Langford. This is a romance, after all, and so the relationship between the two main characters is key to making it work. Hardin and Tessa are this generation's Edward and Bella, and so audiences need to see some sparks flying between them. Luckily, there were sparks all over this trailer.

Langford was actually not the original actress cast to play Tessa. Originally, Julia Goldani Telles was cast as Tessa, but she had to drop out of the film due to scheduling conflicts. She left the project just one week before filming was set to begin, but luckily Langford was quickly cast in the role. It turns out that fans couldn't be happier with the new casting choice, with many saying that she's perfect for the role of Tessa.

After fans who know the books series well already know which scenes from the trailer are going to be real tearjerkers, and which ones are going to be even more real tearjerkers. It looks like this movie is going to be filled with heart-wrenching moments, and fans are already bracing themselves.

But, at least parts of the trailer triggered more smiles than tears:

Fans are also getting hyped for the super steamy scenes that the trailer hints at, like the iconic scene of Hardin and Tessa swimming together in the lake:

And many fans are hopeful that the movie is going to bring to life all the hot and heavy moments from the book in as steamily as possible with an R-rating.

There's no word yet on the rating of After, but fans can continue to watch the trailer to soak up as much Hardin and Tessa as possible until the movie premieres April 12.