These Tweets About The 2019 Golden Globe Nominations Will Satisfy Your Pop Culture Needs

The Golden Globe nominations for this year have just been announced, and it is safe to say that everyone who loves TV and movies is freaking out right now. Thursday morning's nominations ceremony was filled with surprises, fulfilled predictions, and some snubs that got fans pretty upset. Just check out these tweets about the 2019 Golden Globe nominations to see how everyone is reacting to the big nominations.

Going into the nomination ceremony on Thursday morning, everyone had their favorite shows, movies, or actors from 2018 that they were pulling for to get recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press. For the most part, it actually seemed like everyone was pretty pleased with the Golden Globe nominations this year. The year's most nominated films include A Star Is Born, Vice, Mary Poppins Returns, The Favourite, Green Book, Crazy Rich Asians, and Black Panther. On the television side, the most Golden Globes love was given to Sharp Objects, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Homecoming, The Americans, Barry, The Good Place, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The movie that many fans online were happy to see get recognized is A Star Is Born, which is one of the most nominated movies at the 2019 Golden Globes. The musical drama is nominated in pretty much every major film category: it is up for Best Motion Picture – Drama, its stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama and Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, respectively, Cooper is nominated for Best Director, and their duet from the film, "Shallow," is nominated for Best Original Song.

Black Panther's nomination for Best Motion Picture – Drama also came as a welcome surprise for fans, since blockbuster action movies are pretty much never nominated for major Best Picture awards. The Marvel superhero film also received two other nominations on the music side: Best Original Song for Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "All the Stars" and Best Original Score.

Check out some of the best reactions to the 2019 Golden Globe nominations below:

While many people were happy with this year's Golden Globe nominations, there were a few snubs that got movie and TV fans pretty upset. Some of the major snubs include that Viola Davis heist drama Widows being shut out of the nominations, as well as the Toni Collette horror movie Hereditary. On the TV end, many Atlanta fans were upset that the show's second season did not get the love it deserved from the Hollywood Foreign Press. Atlanta's star Donald Glover did receive an acting nomination, but that was the only nom that the show received.

Now, we just have to wait one more month to see which of these movies and TV shows will come out on top. The 76th Annual Golden Globes will air on Jan. 6, 2019, with Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh hosting the event.