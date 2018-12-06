With just one month to go until the star-studded night when the best of TV and movies collides, fans have a big question. Who's hosting the 2019 Golden Globe Awards? You'll definitely want to save a bottle of New Year's Eve champagne for the award ceremony this year. After celebrating their own fantastic 2018, Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will co-host the event.

Entertainment junkies haven't seen a co-hosting duo at the Golden Globes, which recognize both TV and film performances of the past year, since Amy Poehler and Tina Fey's last of three co-hosting stints in 2015. While that funny pair of BFFs is always a natural pick to wheel out at award shows, the combination of Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Samberg and Killing Eve actress Oh is a surprising delight. In a statement, Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, co-chairmen of NBC Entertainment, said:

Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event. They bring wit, charm and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It's sure to be another unforgettable fun-filled night.

The decision comes only months after Samberg and Oh co-presented at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards, becoming one of many celebrities to poke fun at the 2017 Oscars' Best Picture mix-up. More than a year after that ceremony, you would think the joke wouldn't have landed so well, but Oh and Samberg's comedic chemistry totally foreshadowed what we can expect to see on Golden Globes night.

Receiving praise this year for her Emmy-nominated work on the first season of BBC America's Killing Eve, Oh shared her reaction to the hosting news on Twitter. Tagging Samberg in her tweet, she claimed to be "#excited" and "#terrified." But we know Cristina Yang can pull herself together just in time, right?

Former Saturday Night Live star Samberg will rejoin the NBC network when Brooklyn Nine-Nine, originally a FOX series, premieres on NBC on Jan. 10. He also tweeted out the co-hosting announcement, but if Oh's followup post about the gig is anything to go by, I'm expecting to see a friendly prank war begin between them.

Both stars have previously won their own Golden Globe awards. Oh scooped up a trophy in 2006 for her supporting role as Cristina in Grey's Anatomy, while Samberg won for Brooklyn Nine-Nine in 2014 in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy. He also has tested out his hosting chops before, having helmed the 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards. Given Oh's fierceness during their 2018 Emmys bit, it looks like Samberg can rest assured he has a strong partner in crime.

Oh also has even more to celebrate this week. When Golden Globe nominations were announced on Dec. 6, she was named as a Best Actress in a Drama Series nominee for Killing Eve. Can she pull double duty as a host and a winner on awards night? We'll have to wait and see if that's the case and if Samberg finds a way to give her new trophy a starring role onstage.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards air on Sunday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.