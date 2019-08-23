Taylor Swift's seventh album is here and there's no other track that'll sing to a country lover's heart like that of "Soon You'll Get Better." You know why? Because it features the Dixie Chicks. Yeah, the all-girl country group formed before you were born comprised of members Martie Erwin Maguire, Emily Erwin Robison, and lead singer Natalie Maines. Those Dixie Chicks! Are you freaking out yet? Cuz, I am and so is Swift Twitter. Just look at all these tweets about Taylor Swift's "Soon You'll Get Better" track. Fans are totally obsessed.

FYI, y'all, this collaboration is huge. It's been a long time coming. Taylor Swift easter egged fans when she released the "ME!" video in April 2019. The opening scene actually features a framed picture of the Dixie Chicks. Did you catch it? Me neither. Then, in a May 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Swift dished on how instrumental the Dixie Chicks were to her career, explaining how they "got [her] brain thinking bigger."

"The Dixie Chicks were making such interesting music and doing it in such an unapologetically feminine, imaginative way,” she said. OMG, and now she's got this collab that's just oh so good. The lyrics in "Soon You'll Get Better" is all about watching her mom, Andrea Swift, battle cancer, and it seems like Swift's fans can totally relate to the message in some way or another. The tweets about it are actually kind of heartbreaking, though, so make sure to have some tissue handy.

Some fans were even able to relate to Swift's struggle with her mom's cancer, and even though it's a hard time for anyone in those situations, it definitely brings Swift closer to some of her fans.

Fans were even a little surprised to go from the poppy hits to this emotional tune.

OK, in all seriousness, just looking at fans' reactions was a total emotional roller coaster. There are very few songs out there that will break me like this, and it seems as though "Soon You'll Get Better" might be one of them. Taylor, why did you do this to us? I mean, keep doing what you're doing, but I don't know how much more of this I can take. In all seriousness, the song is probably her way of dealing with her mom's illness, so it's good to know she has an outlet for all her feelings about it.

If you're looking for a song to lift your spirits after crying to "Soon You'll Get Better" a thousand times over, "London Boy" is a total bop. The song is an ode to London, in which Swift lists off her favorite things about the British capital city (and the hometown of her boo, Joe Alwyn!). Oh, and the best part of the track is probably the fact that Idris Elba reportedly makes a cameo. That's right — the award-winning actor and People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2018 helped Swift nail the song, and honestly, fans are obsessing over it. And truth be told, I'm totally one of those fans.

It pretty much goes without saying that "Soon You'll Get Better" is — hands down — the single most emotional track on T. Swift's Lover. I can basically guarantee it'll get those water-works going, though, so if you haven't already given it a listen, I strongly recommend wiping off your mascara and breaking out those tissues now. It's still one of the best songs on the album, though. Taylor, you've done it again. Well done.