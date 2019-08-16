Taylor Swift is the gift that keeps on giving. Seriously, a month ahead of her album Lover's release on Aug. 23, Tay Tay gave Swifties "The Archer," advising it was her most emotional song yet. Subsequently, Swift Twitter was an emotional mess. Then, at the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 11, Swift said she planned on dropping her title track on super soon: "On the 16th, I have a new song called ‘Lover’ that’s coming out and I’m so excited." Well, it's Aug. 16 and now I'm so excited because it's here! Clearly, so is Swift Twitter. Fans are all about the romantic single. Like, you can tell by these tweets about Taylor Swift's song "Lover".

Seriously, fans seem to really love it. The new track is all about Swift living with her "lover" — and it'll give you all the feels.

Before this momentous drop, many fans took to Reddit to discuss the potential content of the album. In a thread called It’s a cruel summer - so here’s every possible detail about Lover, one user seemed to have the skinny on just about every track, including "Lover." I have a feeling they got that special invite to Swift's secret listening sesh in Nashville, Tennessee. Lucky! Anyway, the Redditor described "Lover" as, "a wedding song if you will. (Think 'Speak Now' title track minus the heartbreak side). Woah, they were on it.

With a mere seven days before the full album's release, I'm wondering what the rest of the album will be like. I'm leaning towards a lot more emotional tracks, especially after Swift likened Lover to a love letter in an August 2019 interview with Vogue. "There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning," she said. "This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory."

