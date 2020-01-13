Another year of Oscars nominations inevitably means another wave of outrage from movie fans over their favorite actors who got shut out of the running. This year, one of the most egregious snubs went to the (modern) Rocketman himself, Taron Egerton. After taking home the Golden Globe for Best Actor just a week earlier, Egerton was a definite favorite in the category at the Oscars, so fans were shocked when he did not even earn a nomination. These tweets about Taron Egerton's 2020 Oscars snub capture everyone's confusion on the morning of the nom announcement.

Prior to the 2020 Oscar nominations being announced on Monday, Jan. 13, Egerton was a clear favorite to possibly take home the Best Actor trophy. Fresh off of taking home the Golden Globe win and following Rami Malek's Oscar win for a very similar role last year, Egerton seemed like the man to beat in the category. But surprisingly, he did not even score a nomination when the Best Actor names were read out. Instead, the actors nominated in that category were: Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Adam Driver for Marriage Story, Joaquin Phoenix for Joker, and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes.

Movie fans flocked to Twitter to share their disappointment over Egerton's snub once the nominations were released:

Egerton was an awards season favorite this year after helming the Elton John musical biopic Rocketman. Not only did Egerton portray John in the film, but he also sang his own renditions of all of the rock icon's biggest hits.

Many of the reactions to Egerton's snub on Twitter pointed out that at the 2019 Oscars, the Freddie Mercury musical biopic Bohemian Rhapsody was heavily nominated and actually took home the most awards of the night with four trophies, whereas Rocketman only managed to score a single nomination in the Best Original Song category. Fans also noted Rami Malek won the Best Actor award last year for portraying Mercury, but Egerton did not even get a nomination for taking on a similar role.

The 2020 Academy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 9.