Stray Kids are back in a big way. The K-Pop band just released their new music video for "Gods Menu," and it's everything fans hoped for. Arriving the same day as their new album Go, the single had a lot to live up to, and it did just that. But the music video for the track is what truly has fans freaking out. The tweets about Stray Kids' "God's Menu" music video prove it was an instant hit with stans everywhere.

While the band geared up to release their debut album Go digitally on June 17, they made sure to hold fans over in the meantime. The group dropped their TOP EP in May, which consisted of four songs. Then, they built up the hype behind Go with an epic, action-packed trailer for the album.

Thanks to the trailer, fans were already hyped on the release of the "God's Menu" single and video. "I'm so excited about the new comeback... I have to admit I've never been as happy as I am now," one fan excitedly tweeted on June 16.

It's safe to say the band's new video lived up to the hype. You can watch Stray Kids' official video for "God's Menu" below.

Now that the official video is finally here, the high praise just keeps on coming. In their "God's Menu" music video, Stray Kids not only brought their hard-hitting dance moves to the mix, but they threw an epic party in the kitchen. These tweets will have Stray Kids fans all in their feels in the most relatable way.

In honor of their release day, Stray Kids also held a special showcase on VLIVE called GoLive for fans, and it was ~almost~ too much excitement to handle. The band brought their big time energy to the stage, and even more tweets flooded the #StrayKids and #God'sMenu Twitter hashtags.

Not only did Stray Kids kick off a new era with "God's Menu," but they had fans more hyped than ever before.