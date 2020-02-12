Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly expecting their first child together and the world is celebrating alongside the beloved couple. (Turner's team did not respond to Elite Daily's request for confirmation.) After news of the couple's reported pregnancy made headlines, fans couldn't help but share their joy. These tweets about Sophie Turner's pregnancy show just how dedicated their stans are.

A source confirmed Jonas and Turner's happy news to Just Jared on Wednesday, Feb. 12, saying, "The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them." A second source explained "Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

Even before Turner and Jonas tied the knot in a surprise Vegas wedding ceremony after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019, fans longed for the day they'd welcome adorable little babies into their family. Now that their baby news is reportedly official, Jophie stans are ready to follow their journey to parenthood. Not to mention, Twitter users are already thinking about who Jonas and Turner's child will look like, which artistic talents baby Jonas will inherit, and simply sharing their support for the parents-to-be.

Scroll down to see the best tweets about Turner's pregnancy.

These tweets are proof positive that not only will Jonas and Turner's reported future baby be so loved by their family and friends, but millions of fans all over the world.

Now that fans have reacted, I'll be glued to social media waiting for Jonas and Turner to confirm the news themselves, and watch the reactions of the J-Sisters and Jonas Brothers pour out on social media.