It was just seven years ago that Prince Harry stood beside big brother Wills as the world watched him wed his college sweetheart, Kate Middleton. Throughout all of the centuries-old traditions, glitz, glamour, and A-list guest list, there was one person who stood out to the internet and landed on countless memes the next day. Of course, that was none other than Prince Harry, the "spare" to the thrown, known for his charitable work and sense of humor in royal situations. And now, people are hoping to find the same light hearted spirit at his own wedding to Meghan Markle. Tweets about Prince Harry at the Royal Wedding are all about showing love for the prince, and fans couldn't be more excited for Harry on his big day.

There were so many reports of Harry playing practical jokes on William on his wedding day, that Prince William reportedly recently joked that "revenge is sweet," when asked about his part in Harry's wedding, according to Elle.com. Then, of course, there was the question of what Harry really whispered to Prince William when Kate was walking down the aisle. Some reports suggest that Harry said, "wait till you see her," while others suggest he was simply alerting William to Kate's presence. Either way, Harry's smirk stole the show at the wedding, and it was a moment people couldn't stop talking about afterward. Fans were eager to see if Harry would have the same relaxed attitude at his own wedding, or if he'd be a bundle of nerves to wed fiancée Meghan Markle. From the first moment Harry appeared at Windsor Castle, Harry seemed a bit nervous, but looked better than ever — beard and all.

Beard Or No Beard?

The fact that Prince Harry wore his beard in full to his wedding is a huge break in royal tradition. According to NBC commentators, Prince Harry wearing his beard doesn't break any military rules, since he's currently not an active member of the military. Harry also hasn't been spotted without it in a number of years, so it makes sense that he would want to appear how he always does for his bride on their special day.

It Didn't Take Long For People To Start Swooning Over Harry

